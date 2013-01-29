DefySupply Awarded Houzz 2013 Customer Satisfaction Award

Annual survey and analysis of 11 million monthly users reveals top-rated U.S. design professionals for excellent customer service

DefySupply is pleased to announce a recent award; the online furniture retailer has received recognition for outstanding customer service as part of Houzz's 2013 “Best Of Houzz” awards. Houzz, the leading online social platform for residential remodeling and design, selected DefySupply based on the input from 11 million Houzz users.

“We're honored to win a customer service award in an industry plagued by poor reputations,” says Brent Gensler, DefySupply CEO. “We consistently strive for top-notch customer service, treating every order as our own.”

DefySupply received the “Best Of Houzz” accolade for the Customer Satisfaction category. Customer Satisfaction winners are selected based on reviews from homeowner members who rated their experience working with remodeling and home décor professionals, such as DefySupply. Users also leverage the Houzz platform as an alternate avenue for customer service inquiries, another contributing factor for award recipients. Potential customers are able to evaluate DefySupply in the growing Houzz community, engaging others on subjects from service to quality.

“We're delighted to recognize DefySupply among our “Best Of” professionals for exceptional customer service as judged by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts who are actively remodeling and decorating their homes,” says Liza Hausman, Houzz vice president of community.

The DefySupply Houzz professional profile page features the company's latest modern furniture designs, as well as DefySupply reviews. Visit the DefySupply Houzz profile for more information.

About DefySupply

DefySupply, headquartered in Minneapolis, is a bridge allowing everyday consumers to buy directly from the world's top manufacturers at a fraction of the cost. Check out DefySupply reviews to read what customers are saying and follow DefySupply on Twitter for daily updates.

About Houzz

Houzz (http://www.houzz.com) is a leading online platform for home remodeling, providing inspiration, information, advice and support for homeowners and home improvement professionals through its website and mobile applications. Houzz features the largest residential design database in the world, articles written by design experts, product recommendations, a vibrant community powered by social tools, and information on more than 1.5 million remodeling and design professionals worldwide who can help turn ideas into reality. @houzz_inc

