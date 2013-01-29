NY based tech firm announces DotNetNuke Development Services to help small and mid-level businesses build powerful web applications.

DotNetNuke is a popular open source framework ideal for creating dynamic web sites, intranets, extranets and web applications. To help online businesses leverage this content management application to develop, manage and publish their web content with ease, Asahi Technologies announces the launch of DotNetNuke development services in New York.

With more than 6 million downloads and 700,000 websites, DotNetNuke boasts a vibrant community of 800,000 registered users. Offering strategic advantages like lower development costs, simplified internal management processes and enticing hosting packages, the web CMS platform rapidly integrates with the client's existing infrastructure. Built on Microsoft's ASP.NET platform, DotNetNuke allows its users to easily manage the interface and update their databases making it the most preferred package for B2B, B2C and C2C solutions. Known for its robust features, in-built tools and functionalities that are simple to manage and customize, it allows site owners to generate, administer and publish web content, regardless of their programming knowledge. And to help online entrepreneurs deploy this technology, the NY based firm offers end- to-end DotNetNuke development services in New York.

Since its inception a decade ago, DotNetNuke has constantly been helping end users and developers to accomplish their objectives. A constantly developing and sophisticated technology, DotNetNuke has become one of the most chosen development tools for the Internet today. Providing the most advanced features that surpass those in homegrown applications, DotNetNuke effectively caters to the end user needs and requirements. Providing cost effective solutions and a secure way to build websites, the CMS tool saves significant amount of development time and resources.

Capabilities like e-commerce compatibility, search engine friendliness and social media adaptability have made DotNetNuke a well-known brand in the web designing arena. The development team at Asahi Technologies enables its clients to make the most of this web application by developing customized modules and applications. The company adopts a consultative approach to ascertain the specific needs of the business. It then creates a mock up plan followed by actual programming, usability testing and final deployment of the website using DotNetNuke technology. “The custom web applications developed by the NY based team using DotNetNuke framework helps internet merchants to establish effective online presence that drives repeat business”, adds Vinod Subbaiah the CEO and founder of Asahi Technologies.

To help firms learn more about DotNetNuke Development Services, Asahi Technologies provides a free online consultation to clients letting them understand their Dot Net Nuke options.

About Asahi Technologies

Asahi Technologies is a New York based web design and development firm that provides software consulting and Web solutions to small and medium level businesses all across North America. Asahi Technologies specializes in responsive design, cloud computing, online marketing, mobile application development and open source technologies. Under the leadership of Mr. Vinod Subbaiah, who himself started his career as a software programmer, Asahi Technologies' team comprises of experienced software professionals having extensive knowledge of technology with B2C and B2B operations. The firm's headquarters is located in New York City, NY.

