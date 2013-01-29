Merrill LAD Just Releases HMO Case Study on Jan 30th.

http://www.merrilllad.com -- Merrill LAD meets every court reporting challenge in a high-volume, complex, multi-state litigation case

Merrill LAD meets every court reporting challenge in a high-volume, complex, multi-state litigation case - finding up to 10 deposition locations a day, many in remote areas. More than 150 towns and cities would eventually be the sites for the various depositions and nearly 325 depositions would ultimately be taken for a large health maintenance organization.

Download the “HMO Case Study” to learn how Merrill can handle large cases with a high volume of depositions in many different locations: http://www.merrilllad.com/knowledge-center.htm

About Merrill LAD

Merrill LAD (http://www.merrilllad.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Merrill Corporation. Merrill LAD delivers court reporting and videography services, as well as other litigation support solutions, to clients in the tri-state Washington D.C. region, as well as the surrounding areas.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcourt-reporting/HMO-Case-Study/prweb10371899.htm