New York Construction Accident Lawyer David Perecman Discusses Responsibility After Construction Worker Falls to His Death in Queens

New York construction accident lawyer David Perecman of The Perecman Firm weighs in on a fatal fall at a construction site in Queens.

A 42-year-old construction worker died after falling through the floor and hitting his head at a worksite in Queens. The man was working on the erection of an apartment building when he fell 15 feet to the basement, according to The Wall Street Journal. Falls are the most common cause of fatal injuries to construction workers despite the fact most can be prevented, said New York construction accident lawyer David Perecman.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), four construction workers die on a construction site every day. In 2010, there were 264 deaths related to falls out of 774 total fatalities in construction. Of these deaths, 255 were linked to falls to a lower level. Data from 2010 was the most recent available.

The construction accident fall occurred on Broadway near 45th Street. Following the accident, work was halted on the construction site by The Department of Buildings, reported the WSJ.

New York State has a statute that provides special legal protection to workers who are required to work at heights. Labor Law Section 240, also referred to as the "Scaffold Law,” places responsibility for a construction worker's fall from a height on a third party. If contractors, project managers, or owners of the building failed to provide needed or working safety devices to guard against the risks, they can be held responsible. According to New York Labor Law 240 and 241, it is their responsibility to provide whatever safety lines, harnesses, guardrails or other safety equipment is necessary to guarantee a worker's safety while working at heights.

“Construction falls are a particularly prevalent problem in New York City. Significant construction in the city involves tall buildings and great heights,” said Perecman. “However, in reality, falls shouldn't be such an issue. They should be prevented from happening.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebNYconstructionaccidentlaw/NYconstructionaccidentlaw/prweb10371874.htm