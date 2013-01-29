Stay Fresh Foods Brings Advanced Food Safety Technology to the Northeast

Food safety and freshness delivered without heat or preservatives.

With a fresh overhaul from top to bottom, a formerly defunct industrial building at 65 Chamberlain Highway in Meriden, Conn., is now home to Stay Fresh Foods, LLC., a new business with a bright future. Stay Fresh was founded by an inspired group of food industry veterans who saw in high pressure processing (HPP) the next wave in food safety and freshness. They decided to make an investment to bring the technology to processors throughout the northeastern United States.

Stay Fresh is an Avure Technologies Inc. Certified High Pressure Processing Contract Services Provider. Its 55-ton, 350-liter capacity HPP press, manufactured by Avure Technologies, the global expert in contained ultra high pressure, arrived two weeks before Christmas. Its first production run is scheduled for Monday, February 4.

There are many reasons why the Stay Fresh team finds the technology so compelling. HPP uses extremely high water pressure (up to 87,000 psi) to destroy foodborne pathogens like E.coli, Listeria, and Salmonella in a wide range of packaged, refrigerated foods, from sliced deli meats to fresh fruit juices and smoothies. Because it doesn't use heat, foods are left with their taste, texture, appearance, and nutritional value intact.

The safety step also allows food manufacturers to slash or even eliminate preservatives, chemicals, and sodium from their recipes. That's great news for the increasingly large contingent of consumers looking to add fresh, all-natural products to their diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.

“When we first heard about HPP,” relates Marge Ragozzino, in charge of Stay Fresh Customer Relations, “my immediate thought went to my grandchildren and how helpful this would be for their well-being. Parents would like their children to eat natural foods prepared without preservatives and additives so they can maintain good health and prevent disease.”

Joe Ragozzino, another Stay Fresh principal, sees HPP as a change agent. “Food safety and shelf-life are a given with HPP, but the real benefit for food companies is the ability to develop new and innovative products that weren't possible before,” he enthuses.

Stay Fresh Foods, along with Avure Technologies, will host an all-day workshop for northeastern food processors on March 20, 2013. Guests will learn about the science and benefits of HPP; see the process in action; sample HPP processed foods; and interact with HPP food scientists and processors. They will also tour the refurbished plant, which includes 6,400 square feet of refrigerated space for processing and storage.

“We are delighted to be contributing to the good health of future generations, especially while bringing a previously underutilized industrial building back to life,” comments Managing Director Amy Lawless.

For more information about the HPP Workshop and other Stay Fresh Food services, contact Amy Lawless at amy(at)stayfreshfoods(dot)com or (855) 477 8655. Also visit: http://www.stayfreshfoods.com.

ABOUT STAY FRESH FOODS, LLC

Stay Fresh Foods, LLC provides custom high pressure processing services on a contract basis to the food industry, utilizing proven technology that substantially improves the safety and extends the shelf-life of packaged foods without chemical additives or preservatives. Based in Meriden, Conn., the company was established by a team of food industry veterans in July 2012 to serve food processors throughout New England, New York, and New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.stayfreshfoods.com.

ABOUT AVURE TECHNOLOGIES

An innovator with a strong record of accomplishment, Avure Technologies demonstrates its expertise in high pressure by occupying leadership positions in industrial and food applications. The company is the largest provider of contained ultra high pressure systems utilized to process advanced materials, form sheet metal, and pasteurize foods without heat or chemicals. It offers total solutions to keep food pathogen-free and fresh longer–from recipe development to installation of the fastest, most reliable high pressure presses in the world. Avure's Industrial Division houses engineering, manufacturing, and services in Västerås, Sweden, with additional facilities in Columbus, Ohio, USA. The Food Division in Franklin, Tennessee, near Nashville, includes engineering, supply chain, service, parts, and, soon, manufacturing, in addition to the company's world-class food lab. For more information, visit http://www.avure.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371808.htm