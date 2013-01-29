Making Financial Wedding Commitments a Decade before Finding a Fiancé Might Not Be a Good Idea, Says Wedding.com

Woman reportedly planned wedding 10 years before even meeting her husband.

Little girls often grow up dreaming of their wedding day, but when it comes time to plan their actual upcoming nuptials, soon-to-be brides often find either their preferences have since changed or they must give way to their fiancé's wishes. As such, Wedding.com advises would-be brides not to make too many steadfast wedding detail commitments -- especially financial ones – before a fiancé is in the picture.

It is not unheard of for people to create wedding binders well before getting engaged. These types of binders are typically filled with pictures, notes, and color swatches of the person's ideal wedding, all in hopes that one day, the details will be actualized. In a recent news story by ABC News, an IBM project manager, Kate Owens, admits to planning her wedding – including booking a band – a decade prior to actually meeting her now husband (http://abcnews.go.com/blogs/lifestyle/2013/01/bride-plans-wedding-day-a-decade-before-she-has-her-groom/). While there is no harm in keeping a wedding binder, booking wedding venues and services years ahead of even meeting Mr. Right might prove expensive.

“There is nothing wrong with a bride figuring out preferences for a color scheme or the types of floral arrangements for her future wedding, as long as she understands she must leave room for compromise when an actual fiancé is finally in the picture,” said Brett Reynolds, CEO of Wedding.com. “However, it is definitely not a good idea to make any financial commitments to wedding vendors prior to getting engaged. It may end up being a costly move if plans change. Besides, a wedding should entail a marriage of two opinions, that of the bride and that of the groom.”

