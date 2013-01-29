Screening Intelligence Achieves 78% Growth in Employment Screening in 2012

Screening Intelligence is proud to announce that the Employment Screening division has achieved 78% revenue growth in 2012. Its Tenant Screening and Tenant Background Checks division have also demonstrated strong sales growth as well.

The Employment Screening division of Screening Intelligence is proud to announce it has achieved 78% revenue growth in 2012. The Employment Screening Services division offers employment screening background checks through the website, InstantCriminalChecks.com. With prices ranging from $15 to $60, the services on the site include instant state criminal checks and a national criminal background check. Other services include a federal court check, which takes up to 2 business days, and an SSN verification and address history trace, which offers results within 2 hours.

The Tenant Screening and Tenant Background Checks divisions of Screening Intelligence also have demonstrated strong growth in sales in 2012. These divisions offer services through the EvictionRecords.com web site. As more landlords begin to realize the importance of tenant background checks and understand the financial benefits for pre-rental background check services, their search for a leading Tenant Screening Services Provider often leads them to Screening Intelligence.

Screening Intelligence remains resolved to keeping operations and service delivery as fast as possible and, in most cases, background checks are returned to its customers with instant results. The company has continued to invest in greater server and data capacity, as well as new product development. In addition, the company has demonstrated its commitment to providing up-to-date content on its website and connecting to its customers through a variety of social media including Facebook, Google+, and Twitter.

Screening Intelligence continues to attract and gain new customers, and it has a high customer retention ratio. Screening Intelligence's financial health and outlook remains very strong. Its growth has persisted while maintaining a strong positive cash flow, without outside investors and while remaining completely debt-free.

Also in 2012 Screening Intelligence joined the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). Screening Intelligence is now a regular member in good standing, and has the opportunity to vote on important industry issues. With access to the latest technological developments, Screening Intelligence will be able to improve its customer service, its response time and its overall accuracy when it comes to background screening results. For more information on Screening Intelligence's recent membership with the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, visit the website today.

About Screening Intelligence Background Checks

ScreeningIntelligence.com provides accurate and affordable background check solutions to help employers make informed pre-employment screening decisions. County criminal data is retrieved from thousands of local and county courts in all 50 U.S. States. Pre-employment screening and tenant screening services include: comprehensive criminal background checks, federal background checks, county background checks, sex offender registry search, instant national eviction checks, and social security traces.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebscreening-intelligence/employment-screening/prweb10371785.htm