Raymond Friedman's Mile2.com Announced Its Courses For Certified Security Sentinel

Mile2.com, well-known cyber institute situated in Tampa, FL has announced its courses for Certified Security Sentinel. The mile2 Certified Security Sentinel training is intended for anyone that uses a computer on the internet. Attendees will fully understand the security threats that attack daily and they will also understand the countermeasures associated with these attacks. Students will learn that the weakest link in any security program is a poorly trained employee. Once a student understands what can happen, they will know what to look for and with these common sense tactics, be able to keep their computer as safe as possible.

The Social Engineering portion of the class is not specifically targeted to IT or security personnel alone but rather is designed to teach the participants the skills used by Social Engineers to facilitate the extraction of information from an organization using technical and non-technical methods.

“Computer fraud, black-hat hacking, cyber-terrorists; these phrases describe an innovative generation of criminals that use over-the-wire technology to attack us, steal from us and terrorize us. However the best tool in their arsenal is not new. It is only used by the most experienced, the most dangerous, boldest hackers.” said Raymond Friedman, CEO at Mile2.com.

Does it work? Can seemingly smart people be easily deceived? Kevin Mitnick, who served five years in prison for repeated hacking said in testimony before Congress on the subject of Social Engineering, “I was so successful with that attack that I rarely had to resort to a technical attack.”

The mile2 Certified Security Sentinel program is innovative and trains students on how attacks are performed, the skills necessary to perform an attack, how to train people to identify an attack but most importantly: How to train internal targets so that the training is effective and lasts.

Mile2® was developed in response to the threat of corporate and national information security attacks in the aftermath of 9/11. Being a globally respected IT security organization, mile2®, focuses on security training for national and corporate entities who understand the value of “knowing your enemy.” By training businesses and organizations to think like an attacker, mile2® helps clients ensure that their intellectual property and data remain secure. Mile®2's overarching goal is to establish and contribute to a universal standard that has been adopted by government, military and corporate organizations whose intellectual property, secrets and infrastructure assets are significant strategic targets for entities with malicious and criminal intent. To learn more visit http://www.mile2.com/



