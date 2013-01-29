Longevity Global Inc. Announces Heavy Discounts on StickWeld 140 Welding Machine

Longevity Global Inc., one of the finest international distributors of welding machines, has announced a heavy discount on StickWeld 140 welding machine. Previously priced at $302.99, the StickWeld 140 welding machine is now available at $229.99 only.

Longevity Global Inc., one of the finest international distributors of welding machines, has announced a heavy discount on StickWeld 140 welding machine. Previously priced at $302.99, the StickWeld 140 welding machine is now available at $229.99 only. StickWeld 140 is one of the lightest arc welders on the market at this time weighing in at only 13lbs. This DC stick welder comes with everything that is needed to operate this machine except for welding rods and a power supply. StickWeld 140 welding machine is powered by a high speed cooling fan that will keep it running longer and cooler than any other ARC welder machine out there in the market.

Each Longevity welding machine varies from one another depending on the many types of metal alloys used for industrial and domestic purposes. Consequently there are more than a few types of welding machines available. Choosing the right Longevity welding machine for the project saves time and resources.

Longevity Global Inc. Welding supply product list encompasses all the equipment and accessories that are available in the markets. Whether it is the power supply regulating welding machines or the welding wires of various specifications, their welding supplies are a comprehensive list of all the devices that a welder will need in order to successfully accomplish a welding job.

Most of Longevity's welding/cutting equipment is insured with their industry leading 5 year parts and labor warranty. The company is known for offering the finest range of welding machines for customers in countries such as Brazil, Australia, UK, Mexico and Canada wherein it has developed a network of reliable distributors.

About the Company

LONGEVITY Global Inc. is recognized worldwide for providing reliable Welding, cutting, and power generating equipment. Since their inception 2001, LONGEVITY Global Inc. has earned its slogan, "The Power to Last" through innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry leading production. LONGEVITY Global Inc. constantly strives to provide global dealers, distributors, and users with the most innovative welding and cutting machines in the market. Their engineering team works together with their dealers and customers to develop the best equipment in the market. To know more visit: http://www.longevity-inc.com/

Contact :

23591 Foley Street

Hayward, CA 94545

