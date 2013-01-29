NOVAtime Technology, Inc. Renews Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Status

NOVAtime renews Application Development Competency Gold Certified Partner Status in the Microsoft Partner Program

NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com), a forward-thinking workforce management solution development company that continues to apply the latest technology advancements to its suite of Time and Attendance/Workforce Management products and services, today announced it has renewed the Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program with competencies in the Application Development. NOVAtime has been a Microsoft Gold Partner since January 2009. As a Gold Certified partner, NOVAtime has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft-based technologies. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners are eligible for the highest level of partner benefits in sales, marketing, and technical support to help businesses realize their fullest potential.

“Our NOVAtime workforce management solutions are developed using the highest development and quality standards. In addition to the Application Security and Penetration Tested Certification from Plynt, Microsoft's Gold Partner Status in the Application Development competency differentiates NOVAtime Technology as a trusted expert in the Microsoft's technologies,” said Frank Su, NOVAtime President.

“NOVAtime 4000 Time and Attendance/Workforce Management solution runs on premises or in the cloud- the Application Development competency helps NOVAtime leverage the unprecedented opportunity presented by the MS Windows Server and Windows 8 operating systems, the Windows Azure platform, Microsoft Visual Studio 2012 development system, Microsoft SQL Server 2008, and emerging cloud-based and web business models,” added Vice President of R&D Gil Sidhom.

NOVAtime's Time and Attendance/Workforce Management solutions are built using Microsoft .Net Framework. Mr. Sidhom added, “NOVAtime Time and Attendance/Workforce Management systems support a multi-tiered architecture so that our software can run in a load-balanced configuration within any tier of the application and offer a truly scalable solution.” Vice President of Professional Services Brian Harris stated, “Utilizing Microsoft's products and technology, we are proud to provide an industry-leading line of hardware solutions that sends data in real time to the application. Our NT6500 and NT450 time clocks are built on top of the Microsoft Windows CE platform, and our mobile NT6000 PDA terminals are built on the Microsoft Mobile platform. Like our software, both time clock programs are built using the Microsoft .Net Framework, and providing the reliability and flexibility needed in almost any business environment.”

The Microsoft Partner Program was launched in October 2003 and represents Microsoft's ongoing commitment to the success of its partners worldwide. The program offers a single, integrated partnering framework that recognizes partner expertise, rewards the total impact that partners have in the technology marketplace, and delivers more value to help partners' businesses be successful.

About NOVAtime

Established in 1999, NOVAtime has helped over 10,000 organizations around the world benefit from their use of NOVAtime Workforce Management solutions. With corporate offices located in Diamond Bar, California, NOVAtime utilizes the latest advancements in technology for its complete suite of Workforce Management solutions. This has enabled NOVAtime to serve companies with complex data collection requirements, including badge/biometric time clocks, browser-based data collection, telephone features, PDA scanners, etc. NOVAtime offers solutions for scheduling, labor allocation, job costing, work-order management, and cost center allocation. These solutions can be delivered through two supported software platforms: a licensed client-server application with web capabilities, and a hosted software as a service application with a multi-tiered, multi-tenant infrastructure.

For more information about NOVAtime, and to learn about how we have helped other companies control costs and remain compliant with today's challenging business requirements, please visit http://www.novatime.com or call 877.486.6682.

