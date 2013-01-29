OnlineParentingPrograms.com Provides Discounted Parenting Classes to Help Serve Families Across the Country

OnlineParentingPrograms.com makes low-cost or free online classes available to families going through separation or divorce. Over 20,000 parents have taken one of our classes, and nearly 6,000 of those have been at a free or reduced cost nationwide.

OnlineParentingPrograms.com has recently announced its new policy for determining the eligibility of families who may receive free and reduced online parent education programs under their guidelines offered to family law state and county officials and their affiliates.

Parents whose income is at or below poverty levels are eligible for free or reduced online parenting classes. County specific discount codes are offered to any court that accepts OnlineParentingPrograms.com and distributed to parents for a reduction on their online class. Parents need to contact their local family court to request promotion codes.

“For several years, OnlineParentingPrograms.com has provided low cost online family programs,” states Sales Director of OnlineParentingPrograms.com Michelle Muncy. “If our parents make sure to provide proper verification, we will continue to offer free and discounted programs. I am proud of our company's commitment to continue offering this program. In our last quarter alone, we provided over 280 online classes to individuals across the country at a discount. We are providing these services at a free or reduced rate because we feel parents who attend one of our online parenting classes stands a much greater chance of success and we do not want family courts across the country to waive the requirement due to cost.”

We keep our verification records for low income confidential and they will be used only for the purpose of determining eligibility. Parents are still eligible for discounted classes directly through OnlineParentingPrograms.com if their local court does not offer county specific discount codes. To participate, parents must submit proof of low income status such as proof their case filing fees were waived, foods stamps, Medicare/Medicaid or other public aid. They may also contact OnlineParentingPrograms.com and discuss their specific hardship case for consideration. Military personnel and their families automatically qualify for a discount on all online programs also with proper verification.

OnlineParentingPrograms.com is dedicated to supporting families in transition. We work with experts across the country to provide online education programs when mandated by the courts. For more information on our experts or for additional questions regarding Extended Learning Center, Inc. visit OnlineParentingPrograms.com.

Media interested in setting up an interview with Extended Learning Center, Inc. representatives regarding the online program should contact Michelle Muncy in the development planning office (866-504-2883 or Michelle(at)OnlineParentingPrograms(dot)com).

