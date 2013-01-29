FMT Consultants to Host Complimentary Microsoft Dynamics GP 2013 Demo Events in San Diego and Orange County

Southern Californian Dynamics GP partner demonstrates the latest version of Microsoft's ERP solution, Dynamics GP.

FMT Consultants, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions, recently announced two February Microsoft Dynamics GP 2013 breakfast demo events, the first in San Diego and the second in Irvine. Dynamics GP 2013 is the latest version of Microsoft's solid ERP solution for small and midsized businesses, Dynamics GP (formerly Great Plains), and comes with a new web client and more than 125 new features and improvements, including enhancement to the General Ledger, Fixed Assets, Payroll, Inventory and Purchase Order modules. Microsoft Dynamics GP 2013 was released on December 19th, 2012.

During the two hour demo sessions experienced GP consultants from FMT Consultants will demonstrate the many new features of Dynamics GP 2013, including the new web client and the Business Analyzer dashboard, discuss the requirements for installing or upgrading to GP 2013 as well as explain some of the many benefits of running an up-to-date and efficient ERP solution.

The events take place at the Microsoft San Diego Office on February 12th from 9am – 11 am PST, and at the Microsoft Irvine Office on February 19th from 9am – 11am PST. For more information and registration please visit http://www.fmtconsultants.com or contact Jakob Bechgaard at jbechgaard@fmtconsultants.com or 760-930-6400.

The events are free and include breakfast (parking is available at the Microsoft Offices for a fee). Space is limited and reservation is granted on a first come first serve basis.

As an authorized Microsoft Dynamics GP Gold Partner, FMT Consultants, LLC has completed over 550 successful Dynamics GP implementations and is serving hundreds of clients in the US and Canada. FMT Consultants, LLC has been providing innovative and cost-efficient Microsoft Dynamics GP solutions since 1997.

“We are looking forward to being one of the first Microsoft Dynamics GP Gold Partners to demonstrate the benefits of Dynamics GP 2013” says Eric Casazza, CEO of FMT Consultants and adds “excitement over the launch of GP 2013 is strong and with the live events we will demonstrate how Dynamics GP 2013 can help small to midsized businesses enhance their business operations, boost productivity and increase profits.”

About FMT Consultants, LLC

FMT Consultants, LLC is a leading provider of integrated business solutions and information technology services throughout the US and Canada with a significant presence in Southern California. Since 1995, their experienced teams of consultants have been working with clients to integrate, configure and customize innovative technology solutions to help them improve and streamline their business operations. Visit http://www.fmtconsultants.com for more information.

