Bella Systems Custom Closets & Storage Solutions Wins Design Award

Houzz's 2013 ‘Best Of Remodeling' Prize Goes to Popular New Jersey Home Closet and Cabinet Designer.

Custom closet and home storage solution designer Bella Systems, based in Monmouth County New Jersey, has been awarded the “Best Of Remodeling” 2013 award by Houzz, the remodeling design website.

More than 11 million monthly users take part in the Houzz online community, with many also active in selecting its yearly award winners.

“We are honored to be chosen by Houzz's homeowners and consultants,” says Bella Systems director Joe Lonardo. “Our state-of-the-art approach to interior space design has built us a proud name in our industry. But premium building materials and exemplary customer service also contribute to that recognition.”

Lonardo notes that Bella Systems is known as an innovation leader in adapting advanced 3D design software. Such technology allows homeowners and businesses to conveniently visualize and choose from a maximum range of storage space solutions.

Maximum choices plus easy comparison are valued by the Houzz community.

“Houzz provides homeowners with an in-depth, 360-degree view of building, remodeling and design professionals through images of their work, reviews, and an opportunity to interact with them directly in the Houzz community,” said Liza Hausman, vice-president of community.

“We're delighted to recognize Bella Systems among our “Best Of” professionals for design and exceptional customer service—as judged by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts actively remodeling and decorating their homes,” she adds.

About Bella Systems

Bella Systems' free quotes to prospective clients include a visit by a design professional, resulting in a 3D color rendering of the proposed custom closet or storage solution. Most installations can be completed within 1-2 days, depending on the size and complexity of the project. The results transform spaces while enhancing homes.

For more information on Bella Systems and its franchise opportunities visit them online at Bella-Systems.com or phone (732) 413-8722.

