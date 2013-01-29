The game and commercials will be seen not only on big screens and computers but a rising number of tablets and smart phones.

The world will be watching the Super Bowl for two reasons, the game and the commercials. This is the time of year that big business rolls out their wallet and new commercials.

The 2013 Super Bowl ads are going for a record $4 million per 30 second spot. Big business with big pockets will roll the dice and hope for a winner.

Cooler Trailers Inc. has taken a more social media slant toward the super bowl commercial exposure. “We are using social media to take advantage of large spikes in traffic that occur during the super bowl phenomenon,” says Tom McBride.

The brand recognition alone is why so many try to get in front of the estimated 110 million people watching the game. The social media buzz before, during and after can create several million more views of commercials.

A shift in how the super bowl will be viewed has taken place over the past few years with all the new devices in circulation. The game and commercials will be seen not only on big screens and computers but a rising number of tablets and smart phones.

According to the latest studies more than 50 percent of adults watch the Super Bowl as much or more for the ads than the game. Demographic studies confirm that the game day entertainment experience is enhanced with the additional channels of viewing.

This is good news for the advertisers. So, grab some popcorn and a comfortable seat and cast your vote for the best super bowl commercials 2013.

