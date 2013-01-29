HPO Introduces CEUs To Offer The Most Advanced Medical Information and Technology To Medical Practitioners

Health Professional Organization (HPO) is now offering continuing medical education units online to provide health professionals a more convenient and cost effective way to access medical education materials. Through the organizations CEUs, the medical industry has access to the most advanced medical information and technology.

Members of Health Professional Organization can enjoy classes priced at a pre-negotiated rate. On their website, one can find numerous online courses for Nurses, EMTs and Occupational Therapists. By mail, classes for RNs and RTs are also offered by HPO.

HPO has realized the need for continuing medical education training that suits the on-the-go lifestyle of most health professionals. This is the reason why HPO started offering online CME training. Aside from offering updated medical knowledge and technologies, health professionals can avoid the hassles and expenses of traveling for CME training.

“More and more health professionals are always on the go these days and with this observation, we have come to a realization that they would need an easier and more convenient way to access education materials,” remarked Mehran Gerami, the owner of Health Professionals Organization. “We have taken advantage of the power of internet technology. Through our online continuing medical education courses, health professionals have access to the most updated medical information whenever and wherever by using computers, laptops and other mobile devices."

HPO was established to provide a wide range of benefits to all professionals in the healthcare industry. Their mission is to bring the many different backgrounds of medicine together. In the process, each and every member can strengthen one another's abilities as medical practitioners. The organization provides an online medical community that serves as an avenue to simultaneously improve the lives of medical practitioners and communities at large. The premier organization provides vast benefits to their healthcare members such as discounted continuing education units, online medical courses, tools for networking and resources to maintain licensing and certifications.

It is a requirement for health professionals to stay in tune with the latest information and technology in the industry. Ensuring that all members receive the ultimate benefits to improve their medical skills, and maintaining professional relationships is the organization's top priority. Health Professional Organization is equally passionate about paving a way for all medical providers to have access to the most advanced medical information and technology.

“We do not simply provide continuing medical education. Our organization is more than that. We are proud to say that our organization bridges the gap between medical companies, institutions and professionals. By doing so, we believe that the medical industry can achieve the utmost excellence,” added Gerami.

About HPO

Health Professional Organization Club (HPO) is a premier organization that bridges the gap between medical companies, institutions and professionals.

