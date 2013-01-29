Four Breakthrough European Inspired Desert Ingredients and Products at Winter Fancy Food Show

Marque Foods, Inc., a leading distributor of import chocolates, pastries and desert ingredients, recently exhibited at the 38th Winter Fancy Food Show and spotted four European inspired desert ingredients and products that will be in high demand by American professional chefs in 2013. The feedback from customers and attendees at the Fancy Food Show was that each of these European desert ingredients and products had certain features, flavors or styles that would make them a success in the United States.

Marque Foods, Inc., a leading distributor of import chocolates, pastries and desert ingredients, recently exhibited at the 38th Winter Fancy Food Show and spotted four European inspired desert ingredients and products that will be in high demand by American professional chefs in 2013. The feedback from customers and attendees at the Fancy Food Show was that each of these European desert ingredients and products had certain features, flavors or styles that would make them a success in the United States.The four desert ingredients and products are:

a. Grand Marnier Concentrate Gel

After an eight year absence from the US marketplace, the original Grand Marnier for professional chefs is back in a gelified form. This concentrate is an imported flavoring gel from France that is ideal for a variety of deserts, including pastry cream, cakes, crème brûlées and soufflés. It is a "must have" flavoring in every pastry kitchen. Due to its concentrated nature, professional chefs can cost effectively use this gel for their deserts. Grand Marnier concentrate gel is now provided by Marque Foods for distribution in the United States.

“We were very excited to showcase the Grand Marnier concentrate gel at the Winter Fancy Food Show,” said Ramon Canova, president and CEO of Marque Foods. “Attendees at the show were extremely excited to learn about its availability for professional chefs in the United States. We believe that this world renowned desert gel will be a favorite among top US pastry chefs, much as it is the industry standard favorite among top European pastry chefs.”

b. Grand Marque 65% Dark Chocolate Couverture with 100% Columbian Cacao Beans

This dark chocolate couverture has extraordinary floral tasting notes that are elegantly balanced and not bitter, with a long lasting flavor that stays in your palate long after the chocolate has melted. This high quality imported Belgium product contains only the finest cacao beans from Columbia.

“Our Grand Marque 65% dark chocolate couverture continues the tradition of Marque Foods offering fine imported Belgium chocolate couverture at a great price,” said Mr. Canova. “Attendees at the Winter Fancy Food Show loved the completely balanced, floral tone of this couverture that wasn't overly sweet or bitter. We believe professional chefs will appreciate this couverture for their higher quality deserts, including flavoring chocolate mousse, or enrobing decadent chocolate or bon-bon products.”

c. Up-Scale Disposable Eco-friendly Catering and Buffet Containers and Plastic Cups

Suitable for the most elegant of presentations, these one-time use disposable cups are either biodegradable or recyclable, come in a variety of shapes and sizes, are break resistant and are ideal for showcasing verrines, deserts and chocolates. Imported from France, these cups are extremely versatile for the needs of chefs – from functioning as cooking containers to complimenting desert products at banquets or on display cases.

“Attendees loved the elegant look of our French-imported one-time use containers and plastic cups on display at the Fancy Food Show,” said Mr. Canova. “Professional chefs will appreciate not just how these containers compliment their deserts and chocolates, but also their versatility and cost effectiveness since these cups are break resistant and do not have to be washed.”

d. The French Macaroon in new larger sizes, new flavors and presentations

Marque Foods offers the French Macaroon in a new larger size, and a variety of new flavors and presentations that are suitable for the US marketplace. These almond based cookies are now available with pistachio, butter cream, passion fruit, coffee, raspberry, white chocolate, and jam. They are well packaged and shipped frozen so that there is no breakage and waste for professional chefs.

“Attendees at the Fancy Food show loved how we now offer the classic French Macaroon with contemporary flavors, like pistachio,” said Mr. Canova. “Marque Foods has selected the French Macaroon with the flavors and features that meet the needs of the American palate.”

About 38th Winter Fancy Food Show

The Winter Fancy Food Show took place from January 20 to January 22, 2013 and is the largest marketplace for specialty foods and beverages on the West Coast, with 80,000 products on display including cheeses, snacks, olive oils, vinegars, chocolate, and natural and organic products from the U.S. and 35 countries and regions.

About Marque Foods, Inc

Marque Foods was founded in July 2000 by Ramon Canova, a professional chef with over 25 years of executive management experience at companies that service professional desert and pastry chefs. Today, Marque Foods is Northern California's leading distributor of high quality import chocolate, pastry and dessert ingredients.

Marque Foods was founded on the need to put chefs first in the distribution chain. With 100 percent focus on the professional chef, Marque Foods pays extraordinary attention to serving them, based on a solid reputation for reliability and timely order fulfillment. To meet the uncompromising standards of our customers, we source products from world class certified manufacturers in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Our experience at shipping and handling the most delicate of ingredients assures our chef customers they always receive their ingredients in excellent condition. We are a team of professional chefs, here to serve our colleagues and customers with a reliable, outstanding selection of specialty ingredients, and to offer them an unparalleled level of technical and sales support.

Learn more about Marque Foods, Inc. from this video or at our website.

