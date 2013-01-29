Tohula.com Launches in Seattle to Help Families Reconnect with Nature

Tohula is devoted to reconnecting families with Nature while rewarding the most active families in the process. The company is launching its website for the Seattle area.

Tohula.com, a website devoted to reconnecting families with Nature, has launched in the Seattle area. The website provides hand-picked weekly recommendations for outdoor adventures and enables families to plan adventures on a private family adventure page while earning rewards for participating in ongoing quests. The quests and rewards are sponsored by eco-friendly companies selected using strict guidelines. The recommendations types vary and range from hikes in local parks to scavenger hunts or geocaching.

Suggestions for recommendations are submitted by users and the Tohula staff. Each recommendation on Tohula.com goes through a thorough review process. The Tohula team scouts each location, looking at trail conditions, accessibility, and family friendliness. If a location makes the cut, it is highlighted on Tohula.com with pictures, tips, checklist, and links to relevants resources. If a location does not make the cut, it is saved for later review.

Tohula aims at making it easier for families to reclaim Nature time. Even in the Seattle area with all its natural beauty, families find it increasingly more difficult to find Nature time due to packed schedules and plenty of opportunities for screen time. The Tohula team believes Nature time is critical to our society, especially children. It has launched Tohula.com to inspire families and help them get out in Nature. Helping families in Seattle is just the first step, the team is looking at expanding South to the Portland and the Bay Area.

“How many times did you discover years after moving to a new place that an amazing park was minutes away from your home? With Tohula we want to help your family experience the amazing natural resources that surround you right now.” says co-founder, Sebastien Fouillade.

About Tohula

Tohula was founded in 2012 by Matt Lefort and Sebastien Fouillade. The company is the result of the merger of Weekenture and GeoBongo, two different companies started with one goal in mind: helping families reconnect with Nature. More information is available in the Tohula press kit at http://tohula.com/about/press



