"Handling Insurance Complaints" Course Now Available from WeComply

WeComply, Inc., a leader in online ethics and compliance training, has announced a new course on Handling Insurance Complaints. This course is intended to help insurance-company employees handle regulatory complaints, non-regulatory complaints and other expressions of customer dissatisfaction in a manner that will protect themselves and their companies.

WeComply, Inc., a leader in online ethics and compliance training, has announced a new course on Handling Insurance Complaints. This course is intended to help insurance-company employees handle regulatory complaints, non-regulatory complaints and other expressions of customer dissatisfaction in a manner that will protect themselves and their companies.

The Handling Insurance Complaints course starts with a general overview of expressions of customer dissatisfaction and then explains regulatory complaints and non-regulatory matters. Other topics included in the course are identifying complaints, claims of agent misconduct and handling non-regulatory complaints.

“Insurance companies receive communications of customer dissatisfaction in different forms,” said Mike Pallatta, WeComply CEO. “They may come from customers, attorneys, regulators and others -- and they may be received via telephone, mail or e-mail. Some may be true complaints while others may in actuality only be emotionally-charged requests for service. This course helps employees distinguish between the various types of communications and provides guidelines for handling the situations appropriately.”

For more information on WeComply's Handling Insurance Complaints course, please visit http://www.wecomply.com/ethics-training/1349961-handling-insurance-complaints-training-courses-classes.

About WeComply

WeComply is a leading provider of ethics and compliance training for employees in all industries and offers more than 100 courses that are easily customized and available in multiple languages both online and offline. Companies can host courses in their own LMS or use WeComply's patented system, which provides centralized administration, custom reporting and other advanced features. WeComply is the exclusive compliance training partner of Proskauer and the ACC Alliance. For more information, visit http://www.wecomply.com.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371395.htm