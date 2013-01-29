MedSys Group Joins CHIME Foundation as Associate Member

MedSys offers both IT project staffing and advisory services.

MedSys Group, a national Healthcare IT Services firm, today announced its designation as an Associate CHIME Foundation member. The CHIME membership affirms MedSys's position as a top industry Healthcare IT leader.

“Joining CHIME is an important step in our company's mission to enable the evolution of healthcare,” Alan Kravitz, CEO & Founder of MedSys Group said. “At MedSys we have a passion to fundamentally and positively impact healthcare. Joining CHIME will help us with these goals.”

In addition, the company also recently appointed Steven Heck as President and Luther Nussbaum as Chairman of the Board. Heck is a frequent speaker at Scottsdale Institute, HIMSS, CHIME and the Outsourcing Congress. Mr. Heck's duties will include building a Healthcare IT Advisory Services Division that will focus on three major service areas: Best Practices to achieve the efficient use of IT resources, Practice Redesign and Optimization to dramatically improve returns from IT investments of the last five years; and IT Planning.

Heck has over 35 years of healthcare information technology experience. This includes consulting and sourcing skills in the provider, payer and life sciences segments of the healthcare industry. Many of the country's leading healthcare organizations have sought his leadership and advice with investment, planning and deployment strategies. Steven has functioned in a variety of executive leadership roles at professional services firms including CEO, President and Partner.

Nussbaum will move from his current position as Board Member, to take on an expanded role as Chairman of the Board. Nussbaum is the retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Consulting Group. During his decade-long tenure at FCG, the company increased eightfold in size, expanded its service offerings from consulting and systems implementation to management services and software products and led the industry in utilizing worldwide resources in India and Vietnam to achieve a very low cost, high quality project-delivery model.

MedSys looks forward to participating in CHIME events including the CIO Forums and focus groups as well as the peer-to-peer and networking opportunities. The company plans to connect with CHIME industry thought leaders and to share information and ideas on Healthcare IT.

ABOUT CHIME:

The CHIME Foundation was established in 1994 to allow providers of healthcare IS products and services the opportunity to support the educational initiatives of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) organization. CHIME was formed with the dual objectives of servicing the professional development needs of healthcare CIOs and advocating the more effective use of information management within healthcare. CHIME's events and activities were designed to reflect that purpose including CIO-oriented surveys, education programs, and networking activities. CHIME has established itself as the premier organization serving the needs of healthcare IT executives. To learn more about CHIME and the CHIME foundation please visit, http://www.cio-chime.org.

About Medsys Group, LLC

Founded in 2008, MedSys Group, LLC is a private, national Healthcare IT Services firm headquartered in the Dallas/Ft Worth metroplex. The Company advises on, and implements today's technology in large academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, specialty hospitals and physician practice organizations. MedSys Group's vision is to enable the evolution of healthcare by being centered on contributing to the success of its clients while providing a supportive culture for its professionals. MedSys is frequently featured in A-list publications and was named number 31 on the 2012 Dallas 100 list of fastest growing companies in North Texas. For more information about MedSys please visit: http://www.medsysgroup.com or call 972-464-0020. For press inquiries please contact, Gretchen Hydo at (818) 203-6060, Gretchen(at)Chatterboxink(dot)com. You can also follow MedSys on Twitter @MedSysGroup.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371377.htm