Radish Offers ChoiceView Give-Away Contest for Businesses

Radish Systems offers a ChoiceView Give-Away in conjunction with the Radish CEO Speaking at ITEXPO 2013 on ‘Voice with Visuals' Mobile to Enterprise Communications.

Radish Systems, the leader in voice/data mobility solutions for customer support, announces a ChoiceView Give-Away Contest. Businesses, which seek ways to enhance support transactions with mobile customers, are invited to apply. Organizations can NOW enter to win a FREE ChoiceView Live Agent or Visual IVR deployment (up to 5 agents or IVR ports) including 12 months of service for a qualified business (certain restrictions apply). Radish, with its award-winning ChoiceView platform, allows businesses to instantly share visual content in-call with smart mobile device users using ANY network and ANY phone. Theresa Szczurek, Radish CEO, speaks January 30 – 31, 2013 at the ITEXPO East 2013 conference in Miami Beach, FL.

ATTEND RADISH PRESENTATIONS. Come learn how to transform self-service voice-only Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems into next generation Visual IVRs and how to enhance live assistance to next-generation ‘voice with visuals' mobile transactions:

WHEN: Weds. 1/30 at 9am in Customer Experience Track at ITEXPO East 2013

“Contact Center Customer Experience: More than “Can You Hear Me Now?”

WHEN: Weds. 1/30 at 2:30pm in Mobility Track at ITEXPO East 2013

“Communications Madness on the Move: Keeping Up with the Mobility Trend”

WHEN: Thurs. 1/31 at 1:30pm in Mobility Track at ITEXPO East 2013

“Voice-Enabled Applications: The Next Great Mobile Opportunity”

ENTER THE CONTEST. To enter, do one of the following (Note, you do not need to be at ITEXPO to enter contest):



Go to http://www.RadishSystems.com and Contact Us, stating that you are entering the Give-Away Contest

Call Radish at 720-440-7560, stating that you are entering the Give-Away Contest

Drop your business card or contact information off at Radish's ITEXPO presentations

Give your business card to a Radish representative at ITEXPO or another event.

INDUSTRY LEADER

The Situation. It's well known that some IVRs and some live agent contact centers are a pain for callers, especially mobile callers who want ever-faster, ever-easier transactions. Both businesses and consumers are calling for ways to ease the pain and to leverage the power of smartphones thereby improving self-service IVR and live assistance transactions.

The Solution. Contact center representatives using ChoiceView Live Agent software can seamlessly send any visual data (graphics, photos, documents, diagrams, videos, etc.) during a standard phone call with mobile users. Mobile users see the visual information, can save it to history, and can send photos and video snippets as part of the session. For Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems, ChoiceView allows virtually any cloud or premises-based IVR to be upgraded to a visual IVR with a script change only. It's the first-ever solution to transform traditional IVR systems from many vendors into next generation Visual IVRs. The ChoiceView REST API for Visual IVRs is an open platform for use by IVR developers. With a ‘True Visual IVR' customers instantly see visual menus while hearing information and can navigate menus much faster than listening to lengthy audio phone trees thereby providing ease of use, fast self-service with a better customer experience, and a bridge when needed to continue the call with a ChoiceView-equipped agent. Go to http://www.RadishSystems.com to download the Visual IVR free paper, try the ChoiceView REST API, and share companies that you would like to use a Visual IVR to “Ease the Pain”™ of their customers' experience.

ABOUT ITEXPO

ITEXPO East 2013 is a communications conference and expo. Visit http://itexpo.tmcnet.com/east13/

ABOUT RADISH SYSTEMS

Radish Systems, LLC, a mobile / enterprise software company, improves the way organizations communicate with smart mobile device users through its award-winning, cloud-based ChoiceView Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. ChoiceView offers the next generation of multimodal unified communications, allowing visual content to be shared while talking or chatting with smart mobile device users using ANY phone, ANY network. The results are faster communications, lower operating costs, enhanced user experiences, and higher revenues. ChoiceView is available as a general mobile app on Apple and Android mobile devices; software for live and automated agents in enterprise contact centers as well as for individual PC users; as a Software Developers Kit for inclusion in third-party mobile apps; and a REST API for Visual IVRs. Use cases include mobile commerce, visual interactive voice response systems (Visual IVR), and enhanced customer support. For more information and a demonstration, visit http://www.radishsystems.com.

Radish, Radish logo, ChoiceView, and ChoiceView logo are trademarks for Radish Systems, LLC. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners

Media Contact: Theresa Szczurek, 303-817-3307 (cell); 720-440-7560 (corporate); media(at)RadishSystems(dot)com

