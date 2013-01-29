Shamanic Juice Fast, a New Twist on the Juice Fast Trend, to Host Juice Fasts in New Cities Across the US

Shamanic Juice Fast http://www.ShamanicJuiceFast.com brings the spiritual aspects of shamanism to the juice fast trend with guided juice fasts -- ideal for anyone who wants to regain youth, find healing and experience a powerful spiritual awakening.

Shamanic Juice Fast is a new way to experience the health benefits of juice fasts combined with the spiritual and healing benefits of modern Shamanism. In addition to holding fasts in Santa Cruz, CA, Shamanic Juice Fast is expanding to host juice fasts in cities around the country.

The fasts are led by Master Shamanic Guide Bill Duran and start this February. There are new fasts announced in California, Louisiana, and Florida. Visit http://www.shamanicjuicefast.com/events.html for exact days and times.

The juice fast trend that has been embraced by celebrities, health clubs and health-conscious people is showing up everywhere. It's being written about in magazines and like this one, new businesses are springing up to meet the demand. Even mainstream businesses like Starbucks are offering juice cleanses. Shamanic Juice Fast has embraced the trend with its own twist - it is the first juice fast that utilizes the tenets of modern Shamanism.

Many people have weight loss or spiritual growth as part of their new year's resolution, making it an ideal time to begin a juice fast. “The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to cleanse and renew. Though juice fasting is healthy all year, it's especially needed after the holiday season that's filled with rich food and drink,” said Bill Duran, owner of Shamanic Juice Fast and a certified Master Guide of Modern Shamanism.

Shamanic Juice Fast brings together two worlds -- the world of juice fasting, and the world of shamanism. During a fast, the veils to other realms of consciousness are thin, and a gateway is opened. Through that gateway, the group uses shamanic journeying to explore and heal.

Shamanic Juice Fasts are unique in that they offer another dimension than just health or cleansing -- they address the spiritual side of our being. This allows people to progress in the nonphysical realm as well as the physical.

“I highly recommend this process. Fasting makes space for things to happen. Add shamanic journeys to the mix and you have unlimited learning possibilities for expansion and growth,” said Liza Scully, a past attendee, on the Shamanic Juice Fast Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShamanicJuiceFast.

The juice fasts are led by Master Shamanic Guide Bill Duran who has studied with healers from cultures around the world. At the live events he guides groups through the process and ensures the fasts take place within a supportive community. The group meets before the juice fast officially begins, then every day of the fast for support, sharing, and shamanic journeying. Meetings are approximately 2 hours long and are guided the entire way through. Participants decide how long they will fast and each get a book with original recipes for fruit and vegetable juices to use during the fast. “If you have never done a Juice Fast - this is a great way to get started!”

To see the list of cities or to sign up go to http://www.ShamanicJuiceFast.com.

About Shamanic Juice Fast

Based in Santa Cruz, California, Shamanic Juice Fast™ was started in 2012 by Bill Duran, Master Guide of Modern Shamanism. From a young age Bill had a strong calling to explore consciousness - but it was not until he discovered Shamanism that he found a good way to express that calling. In Shamanism, Bill discovered the need to serve others as part of his expression. He was chosen in the first group of potential Master Guides, Bill has been with Modern Shamanism since the beginning. The Shamanic Juice Fast™ is born as an expression of Modern Shamanism as a way to serve others in their personal growth.

