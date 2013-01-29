Enrollment Builders' Taynor Assumes Executive Consultant Role at Enrollment Builders

Enrollment Builders' Founder and Principal Consultant, Dr. Cam Cruickshank announced the promotion of Heather Taynor this week. Enrollment Builders, an enrollment management consultancy, helps colleges and universities deliver and grow their online, adult, and professional programs. Taynor is moving from Associate Consultant to Executive Consultant and will assume a primary role within the company.

Cruickshank and Taynor have worked closely together in the past, as well. Taynor was Cruickshank's first hire during his tenure at Ivy Bridge College of Tiffin University where she served as the Executive Director, supervising an enrollment management team that included admissions, financial aid services, enrollment operations, registration and records, and student accounts. During her time at Ivy Bridge, Taynor helped grow that institution to over 2500 students and helped implement critical services such as CRM solutions, retention tools, contact centers, marketing initiatives, and integrated student information systems. Taynor holds a Master's of Education in Instructional Technology from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

Enrollment Builders is structured around three core consulting service areas: research, strategy, and operations and technology. “Heather has been critical to our success thus far and has been pivotal in our operations and technology services for clients. She proves her value to the company and to our clients in new ways each day,” said Dr. Cruickshank. Taynor's new role will expand and deepen her work in operations and technology and position her to take an even greater lead in all aspects of Enrollment Builders' future growth. "In our first 15 months of operation it is pretty clear that institutions need help with implementing the technologies and operational systems to support online, adult and professional programs. Heather's expertise and successes in these areas will continue to be of great value to our current and future clients,” he continued. Taynor has already assumed her new duties and will continue working closely with clients to help them maximize technology and operational solutions.

Enrollment Builders is a premier enrollment management consulting firm that specializes in online and adult-focused programs. Enrollment Builders helps universities, colleges, and other institutions across the nation plan, implement, and maximize education experiences for students. Through organizational assessments, customized consulting services, and strategic enrollment solutions, Enrollment Builders allows schools to better tailor their programs to meet students' needs and position those programs for long-term growth. Founded in 2011, Enrollment Builders is a privately-held company headquartered in Martin, Ohio.

