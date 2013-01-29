Pink Tickets for Staples Center Concert in Los Angeles Selling Quickly at JustCheapTickets.com

JustCheapTickets.com is reporting that Pink tickets have been selling exceptionally fast for the singer's lone visit to Los Angeles on her The Truth About Love Tour. She will entertain a Staples Center crowd at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 on the tour's third stop.

Jan. 29, 2013 – JustCheapTickets.com is reporting high sales numbers for Pink tickets for the singer's lone visit to Los Angeles. Her concert at Staples Center in the City of Angels will start at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16. The singer released “The Truth About Love” on Sept. 18 and then started planning for The Truth About Love Tour that is scheduled to start on Feb. 13 in Phoenix. The Los Angeles show will be the tour's third. She will also visit Canada, Europe and Australia before wrapping up The Truth About Love Tour on Sept. 5 in Sydney, Australia.

Staples Center is a world-class arena located in downtown Los Angeles. It opened in 1999 and quickly became the premier performance venue in the city. The NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers and the NHL's Los Angeles Kings have been playing home contests here ever since it opened. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band opened the arena on Oct. 17, 1999. Other events held here have included the World Figure Skating Championships, the Democratic National Convention, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Finals and concerts performed by artists such as Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

Pink was born and raised in Pennsylvania in Philadelphia's northern suburbs. She started performing at clubs in the City of Brotherly Love when she was 14. In 2000, six years later, she released her first single, “There You Go.” It quickly pushed the artist into the spotlight as it reached the seventh slot on the Billboard Hot 100. “Most Girls,” another song from her debut album, “Can't Take Me Home,” peaked in the fourth position on the chart. The album itself reached the 26th position on the Billboard 200. She has released a total of six studio albums. The other four are “Missundaztood,” “Try This,” “I'm Not Dead” and “Funhouse.”

About Us

JustCheapTickets.com is a primary destination for those searching for concert, sports and theater tickets for events taking place in North America. In addition to Pink tickets, Taylor Swift tickets and One Direction tickets have been selling at a brisk rate.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebpinktickets/pinkconcert/prweb10371252.htm