The Friedman Group, LLC Announces President Brad Friedman Is Now A HootSuite Certified Professional

The Friedman Group, LLC is proud to announce that Brad Friedman, President, is now a HootSuite Certified Professional.

The Friedman Group, LLC is proud to announce that Brad Friedman, President, is now a HootSuite Certified Professional. The Friedman Group has been a HootSuite Pro Solution Partner for the past two years.

HootSuite is a social media management system for businesses and organizations to collaboratively execute campaigns across multiple social networks from one secure, web-based dashboard. Key social network integrations include Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google+, plus a suite of social content apps for YouTube, Flickr, Instagram, Yammer, Tumblr and more.

In late 2012 HootSuite hit 5 million users, including 79 of the Fortune 100 companies. Along with HootSuite's web platform, 20% of users access the dashboard through their mobiles including iPhone, Android, Blackberry and iPad. HootSuite also offers localized versions of their dashboard in 12 languages - English, French, Italian, Japanese, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Simplified, Dutch, Polish, and Indonesian.

There are many benefits to HootSuite Pro

Engage: Optimize your audience engagement by creating search streams, scheduling messages and monitoring all of your social network profiles from one customizable web and mobile dashboard.

Collaborate: Invite clients and colleagues to participate in your social media management. Assign messages for follow up and share streams, helping you increase efficiency.

Analyze: Measure your efforts using over 40 social analytics modules to build and share custom reports. Or select from one of our pre-made templates for quick and easy reporting.

Secure: Share access with team members without compromising security. The team permission levels and advanced sharing options ensure you remain in control of your valuable social profiles and accounts.

“HootSuite is one of the best social dashboards out there,” said Friedman. “It's reasonable priced and value-packed to help you manage a number of social media platforms from one location.” Having obtained the HootSuite Certified Professional designation, Mr. Friedman can help you set up and manage new or existing social media accounts using the free or Pro version of HootSuite. Call for more information or Sign up for a 30-day free trial of HootSuite Pro now.

About The Friedman Group, LLC

The Friedman Group, LLC works to enhance the online image of Attorneys, CPAs, Financial Services Providers, Doctors, Dentists, Business Owners and other Professionals. We offer Inbound and Social Media Marketing specifically tailored to the needs of these professionals and businesses. We assist by first developing a strategy to generate leads and engage clients, prospects and referral sources through the power of social media to grow your business. For more information, please visit our website at http://friedmansocialmedia.com or call us at 720-248-8185. You can also join us socially on Twitter @bradfriedman, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/TheFriedmanGroup, or on LinkedIn http://linkedin.com/in/bfriedman.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebTheFriedmanGroup/HootSuiteCertified/prweb10371243.htm