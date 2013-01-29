Do-It-Yourself App Builder Mobincube by Mobimento to Showcase at Parallels Summit

Innovative software development firm Mobimento to showcase exciting do-it-yourself app builder, Mobincube, at Parallels Summit in Las Vegas.

Next week innovative software development firm Mobimento Mobile S.L. will showcase their groundbreaking online app building software, Mobincube, at the Parallels Summit (Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas, NV).

The Parallels Summit, organized by Parallels -- “a worldwide leader in hosting and cloud service enablement and desktop virtualization founded in 1999” -- is an all things software and IT tradeshow and networking event that will bring 60+ exhibitors and 1200+ attendees to Caesar's Palace for 2-days (February 4 - 6, 2013). The summit, “designed for business leaders, technical and operational staff and developers” represents the “gathering [of] the brightest and most innovative minds in the industry”.

The Mobimento team is thrilled to be on the exhibitor list this year and will be in Booth #517 proudly demonstrating Mobincube to their fans and peers. Mobincube is a ground-breaking app-building program that allows anyone and everyone (even those users with no IT experience at all) to create sleek, fun, and innovative mobile phone apps -- apps that are compatible with most mobile devices on the market today and can be monetized to earn their creators' some serious cash! What's more, Mobincube is fast and free.

Making Mobimento's attendance at the Parallels Summit this year yet more timely, says Mobincube co-founder Ignacio Roda, is the fact that they've recently integrated Mobincube with the Parallels technology.

“Now hosting companies that use Parallels' PA and Plesk will be able to offer an exciting app builder to all their customers! Telecommunication and hosting companies will be able to raise their average revenue per user (ARPU) by offering a great tool for building mobile apps."

At the Summit, the Mobimento team will be introducing - among other features - a new Mobincube database management system and new screens.

Software developer Mobimento Mobile S.L., the proud creator of the Mobincube do-it-yourself app building program, is headquartered in Europe and has offices world-wide. The Parallels Summit will represent, for Mobimento, a formal US launch of Mobincube. For more information, visit http://www.mobincube.com



