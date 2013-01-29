Game-Day Delivery of Super Bowl Tickets a Feature Now Offered at BargainSeatsOnline.com

BargainSeatsOnline.com is offering game-day delivery of its Super Bowl tickets for football fans purchasing seats very close to or on game day. The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CST on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Football fans who decide late to attend the big game in New Orleans will be pleased to discover that BargainSeatsOnline.com is offering game-day delivery for all Super Bowl tickets purchased on or near game day. These tickets will be sent via e-mail, left at the will-call office at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome or delivered personally after a meeting is arranged. All tickets purchased for the 5:30 p.m. CST game are guaranteed to be valid and authentic.

New Orleans is a proud sports city that focuses most of its energy on the NFL's New Orleans Saints. Other teams that also receive considerable attention are the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and the college football and basketball teams at the University of New Orleans and Tulane University. Baseball fans support the New Orleans Zephyrs, a minor league team affiliated with the Miami Marlins that plays in nearby Metairie. The New Orleans Jesters, a lower-level soccer team, play their home games at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park.

The NFL is easily the most popular sports league in the United States. The league that dates to 1920 dominates television ratings among sports events on a weekly basis during its season that runs from September to February. Even pre-season games garner impressive ratings. Most of the league's 32 teams not only sell out every home game but also have extensive season-ticket waiting lists. A year ago, the Green Bay Packers reported that its list numbered 96,000. The team's stadium seats 73,094.

Last year's Super Bowl was watched on television by 111 million Americans. It garnered a 47.0 national rating. That rating went up in the home metropolitan areas of the two participating squads as well as in the game's host city. The New York Giants edged past the New England Patriots by a 21-17 score in Indianapolis. The rating for New York City was 49.7, and the rating in Boston was 56.7. Indiana's capital city garnered a 56.4 rating. The game was also broadcast to viewers throughout the world.

About Us

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebsuperbowltickets/2013superbowltickets/prweb10371209.htm