Masonry Heater Association of North America Annual Meeting Becomes International Event

The Masonry Heater Association of North America announced their annual meeting with masonry heater and brick oven workshops, April 15-21, 2013. Featured guests instructors will come from Austria and participants will learn principles and techniques of the Grundofen/Kachelofen design. The annual meeting with workshops will feature hands-on workshops held at Wildacres Retreat in the Blue Ridge Mountains north of Asheville, North Carolina.

This event has gained international recognition. MHA will feature guest instructors that come from Austria and attendees will be arriving from Australia, Hungry, Ireland, and Argentina to attend the event. Anyone who wants to learn more about masonry heaters and masonry bake oven technology, is encouraged to join the MHA and attend this event.

Masonry heaters are site-built wood-burning appliances that heat a home with radiant heat using firewood, a renewable resource. They use relatively small amounts of wood heat without the use of electricity, gas, fans, or ducts. They heat by burning fire-wood in a firebox, which connects to channels inside a large thermal mass. After the fire is out they gradually radiate heat to the living space for many hours without causing large temperature fluctuations or drafts. This makes the masonry heater green, efficient, and operates “off the grid” making them the premier wood-burning appliance.

The annual meeting and workshops will include hands-on training for the Austrian Grundofen in the Air Gap System, a single skin masonry heater with domestic hot water, Finnish Contraflow masonry heater for the beginner mason, an outdoor bake oven/ pizza oven, a masonry smoker, and a bricklaying clinic. Seminars include “Contemporary Austrian Kachelofen and Grundofen Overview of Design, Materials and Construction Techniques”, Legislative and Codes Updates, Occupational Health Risks Affecting the Heater Mason: Identification and Prevention, and Stove Design, Sales Presentation and Efficient Project Realization Through Collaboration Between an Interior Designer/Project Coordinator and a Stove Builder. In addition, a Sketchup clinic will be held.

Space is limited, contact the MHA office for more information or visit the MHA website at http://www.mha-net.org.

