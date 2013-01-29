D. R. Horton to Open New Model at The Grande at Mount Olive

The largest new home builder in America showcases the latest trends in home design

D.R. Horton Inc.'s New Jersey Division will open a new furnished model at The Grande at Mount Olive, its community of 24 single-family homes in Morris County. The model will open Feb. 2, 2013 at 10 a.m. The celebration will continue all weekend at this community where homes are selling fast.

Randy Hix, Sales and Marketing Director of the New Jersey Division of D. R. Horton, America's Builder, stated: “We have chosen one of New Jersey's finest interior designers, Design East, to provide us a fresh look incorporating the popular trends in home design that today's buyer wants in a new home.”

The new model is an Ashwood with four bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and a two-car, side-entry garage. Outside, this elegant home has a front porch, a bay window, a rear deck, and stone accents. Inside, there are 1,792 square feet of open living space plus another 282 square feet with the finished lower-level den. From the entry foyer, one can enter the living and dining room or go into the large family room with optional fireplace. The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, 42-inch cabinets, and a center island. Upstairs the master suite includes French doors, a volume ceiling, and a large master bath with a double-bowl vanity, shower stall, and soaking tub.

The Ashwood is one of four home styles that D.R. Horton's New Jersey Division offers within The Grande at Mount Olive. Homes range in size from 1,715 square feet to about 2,100 square feet. Perched on a mountainside with spectacular views of Long Valley and Hackettstown, these homes have three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths, and two-car garages. Homebuyers have the option of finishing the available standard or walk-out basement.

Floor plans include upgraded kitchens with center islands, 42-inch furniture-grade cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Large windows make the family room bright and sunny, while low-E glass helps keep rooms cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Master suites offer optional cathedral ceilings and private master baths can include optional jetted tubs that provide a great place to relax after dealing with the day's challenges. The community includes a swimming pool, tennis courts and basketball courts.

Children here attend the highly rated Mount Olive Township School District. Notably, Mount Olive High School was just ranked within the Top 100 High Schools in the state by New Jersey Monthly magazine. Shopping, restaurants, golf courses and other amenities are just minutes away. Additionally, train stations in Mount Olive and Hackettstown make the commute to New York City a breeze.

“This is a great opportunity for homebuyers looking for a beautiful new home in the picturesque northwest corner of Morris County,” Hix added. “Our typical buyers are families wanting a more convenient location or better schools, and young people looking to invest in their first home rather than renting or buying a small condo. With updated floor plans and materials and ample living space, these homes offer the chance to lock-in pricing in a location with quality schools, lots of amenities and easy access to New York City or rural New Jersey and Pennsylvania.”

Hix noted that D.R. Horton has more than 30 years of experience and Builder's Magazine has ranked D.R. Horton as the nation's #1 homebuilder for the last 10 years. “We've built our reputation on innovative home designs, excellent craftsmanship, and outstanding customer service,” he said. “The four beautiful, upgraded floor plans offered at The Grande at Mount Olive demonstrate those traits.”

Pricing here starts from the $320,000s. More information is available by calling (908) 979-3480 or by visiting on http://www.drhorton.com/nj. The community is easily accessible from Route 46 East in Mount Olive.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, “America's Builder,” has been building families great homes in desirable locations for more than 30 years. D.R. Horton has built more than 400,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. Builder Magazine has ranked D.R. Horton as America's largest homebuilder for ten years in a row. For more information about D.R. Horton's New Jersey division, please call toll free (855) 374-5678 or visit http://www.DRHorton.com/NJ or http://DRHorton.com/PA.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371188.htm