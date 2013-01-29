Sacramento Auto Defect Lawyer John Demas Weighs in on Honda's Recall of 750,000 Vehicles for Defective Airbags

Honda has recalled more than 750,000 of its Pilot crossover and Odyssey minivan models because of potential defects that could prevent the airbags from deploying in the event of a crash. According to a Jan. 18 report on NBC News, a manufacturing defect involving missing rivets could prevent proper deployment of the airbags.

This latest recall covers Honda Pilot crossovers manufactured between 2009 and 2013 and Odyssey minivans from 2011 through 2013, the article states. Anyone who owns one of these vehicles is asked to take them to dealers for inspection and if necessary for repairs, according to the report. Honda has had to recall millions of vehicles over the last few years for airbags that could inflate with enormous force sending shrapnel flying in the passenger compartment, the article states. Honda tells NBC that no accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of vehicles involved in the most recent recall.

“Airbags have become an important safety component in our vehicles and the consequences of airbag failure can result in devastating injuries”, said John Demas, founder of the Demas Law Group P.C. "When vehicle occupants do not have that additional cushion of protection from airbags, which all of us have come to count on, the resulting injuries can be catastrophic or even fatal. When an airbag fails to deploy in violent collisions, occupants of the vehicle can suffer severe blunt force trauma injuries."

“Auto manufacturers have a legal responsibility to consumers to manufacture products that are safe”, Demas says. "Consumers have the right to expect a reasonable quality and safety from the vehicles they drive. Anyone who has been injured as the result of a defective vehicle or faulty product has legal rights."

