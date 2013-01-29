Taylor Swift Tickets: SuperbTicketsOnline.com Announces Tickets On Sale For Ford Field Concert In Michigan

SuperbTicketsOnline.com announces that Taylor Swift tickets are available for the singer's May 4 concert at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The "RED Tour" will soon begin, and fans are ready and waiting for their favorite performer to entertain them with her successful hits.

(January 29, 2013) - The popular and well-loved country singer will tour many locations in North America beginning on March 13. She will be performing with fellow singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran, and fans should be prepared for a remarkable show. The young star is excited about her upcoming tour. Her fans are just as excited to obtain tickets for a live performance. SuperbTicketsOnline.com has tickets available on the website for concert shows, including the May 4 performance taking place at Detroit's Ford Field.

The singing sensation's future shows are going to create a great deal of excitement among loyal followers who have been anxiously waiting for the tour to begin since it was first announced. Fans in Michigan will gather in large numbers at Ford Field, located in the downtown portion of Detroit, come May. The football stadium may be home to the Detroit Lions, but it also holds other major events throughout the year. The "RED Tour" is definitely going to be one of those events in 2013.

Besides appearing in Michigan this year, the versatile entertainer will also travel to Omaha, Newark, Uncasville, New York City, Cleveland, North Little Rock, Miami, Atlanta, Columbus, Louisville, Denver, Salt Lake City, Nashville, Raleigh, and a number of other U.S. cities. The Canadian cities of Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver are also scheduled for June concerts. Taylor Swift tickets are selling very quickly to enthusiastic fans who cannot wait to partake in a live, memorable presentation.

The country singer composes her own material from her life experiences, creating music that her devotees can relate to easily due to having gone through similar experiences in their own lives. She sings of love, romance, heartbreak, relationships between children and parents, friendship, ambition and isolation. Her "RED Tour" is promoting her fourth album of the same name.

The multifaceted artist is ready to hit the road again and entertain her admirers with the music they crave. She will begin her tour on March 13 and continue performing until September 21. Fans are urged to acquire their tickets at their earliest convenience as seats are expected to sell out quickly for all of her forthcoming concert appearances.

