Sensory Integration and Vestibular Therapy Toy Designed by Southpaw Enterprises Now Offered by Rehabmart.com

Rehabmart.com, an online e-commerce company that sells rehabilitation and medical supplies, has recently joined into a distribution collaboration with Southpaw Enterprises to offer their Steamroller Deluxe sensory integration and vestibular therapy toy to a wider consumer marketplace. Dedicated to the development, design and manufacture of therapeutic solutions for neurodevelopmental and sensory integration dysfunction (DSI) in children and adults, Southpaw creates a wide variety of high quality, innovative products to help with vestibular stimulation, sensory stimulation, multi-sensory experience, motor planning and balance, early intervention, rehabilitation, long-term care, physical and occupational therapy, positioning and mobility.

Perfect for a school, day care, therapy facility or in the home, the Southpaw Steamroller Deluxe offers deep pressure comfort for fun and engaging therapy with children, teens and average sized adults. Users with sensory disorder issues, such as those associated with the autism spectrum, will love the sensations of being 'flattened' by the steamroller rolls, while they also explore the challenges of climbing through these brightly colored rolls. Tension of the rolls can be increased or decreased for differently sized users by easily adjusting the tension springs, and this Steamroller supports a working load of up to 300 pounds. This therapeutic toy can be used for supervised play, or for helping calm the user with its deep pressure therapy before moving on to other focused, sit-down activities.

“We are delighted to introduce more consumers to the fun and functional Steamroller Deluxe sensory integration therapy toy from Southpaw Enterprises,” said Hulet Smith, OTR/L, MBA and CEO of Rehabmart. “Designed for therapists to use with their patients, this toy enhances sensory integration and vestibular function for a wide variety of users. Children will love the fun of being comfortably 'squashed', while parents, caregivers and therapists will love the real therapy that this toy provides. We are proud to offer this, and all of the fantastic therapeutic toys and equipment for sensory integration dysfunction and neurodevelopmental disorders from Southpaw Enterprises to our customers at Rehabmart.com.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebsensory_integration/vestibular_rehabilitation/prweb10371144.htm