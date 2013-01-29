County Makes New Iconic Blue Saddle; a Dream-Come-True for Prominent Russian Businessperson

One-of-a-Kind, New Brilliant Blue Saddle Dazzles Russia's Equestrian Elite

A prominent Russian businesswoman dreamed as a child of riding in a saddle as blue as the brilliant blue sky, and last year County Saddlery made her dream come true with its one-of-a-kind blue saddle that is the talk of Russia's equestrian elite.

The company reports that the Russian dressage rider contacted County in 2012 with an unusual request: to make a dressage saddle entirely out of blue leather. She had dreamed of the sky-blue saddle since she was a child, she said, and price was no object. It was up to County to deliver.

County President, Gene Freeze said it was a challenge he couldn't resist. First County consulted their leather specialist, who obtained exotic leather samples for her approval. Then they designed and produced a saddle that surpassed even the client's expectations.

Russia's most popular equestrian magazine, Konny Mir, plans to profile the blue saddle in an upcoming issue. The magazine's editor, also a world class photographer, recently told County that none of the countless photographs taken for the article did the saddle justice: “The saddle is better in real life,” she said.

The dressage saddle features a unique design in brilliant blue leather, with the cantle, leathers and parts of the girth in contrasting blue Ostrich leather. The company insignia is embroidered in the center of the back cantle.

Dressage holds a special place in equestrian history as the oldest and most beautiful of equestrian disciplines, emphasizing obedience, flexibility and balance. Dressage became an Olympic equestrian event in 1912, and the competitive sport continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

County Saddlery offers dressage saddles to suit any rider's needs, including the newest Perfection saddle, which boasts significant design improvements, along with its Fusion, Competitor and Connection models. The company also offers jumping and multi-purpose saddles, as well as saddle accessories.

County is showcasing its world-class saddles and other innovative horse products designed for shows, including County saddle pads, girths, leathers, scrim sheets and coolers, on the County online store at https://shop.countysaddlery.com/. The complete line of County custom-made saddles is featured on the company's website at http://www.saddles.com.

County's traditional methods take longer and require a higher degree of craftsmanship than competitors' methods, but once a rider sits in a County, the results are clearly worth it. The company's commitment to quality and detail is reflected in every saddle it makes.

Resisting the trend toward cheaper production methods that use foam-rubber panels and plastic trees, County saddles are handmade on laminated beech-wood trees, covered in the world's finest leather, and flocked with pure wool to maximize horses' comfort and fit. One of the few saddlery companies in the world to make their own tree points, County sets the industry standard in design and innovation.

For more information, readers should visit County's website at http://www.countysaddlery.com or call 1-877-41-HORSE.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371143.htm