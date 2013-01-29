Registration Numbers Up as The School for The Work with Byron Katie Moves to the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa in March 2013

Sunday, 10 March, to Tuesday, 19 March 2013, Ojai, California: The ultimate inner adventure. Unlike every other school on earth, this one isn't for learning—it's for unlearning. And now with the move to the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa, registration numbers have significantly increased.

The School for The Work is an amazing journey in self-inquiry. Each day during the School, participants often find that they are feeling freer and happier than the day before. Old habits can fall away like outworn clothes. Every moment is an unfolding adventure with the mind and an opportunity for a freedom beyond the imagination.

The exercises and activities in the School for The Work are designed to mirror the transformation Byron Katie went through after her experience of waking up to reality in 1986. She is present with participants from morning to night, directing every exercise, answering questions, and commenting on feedback. Issues covered include men and women, relationships, children and parents, body image, God, death and dying, addiction, money, and work.

With the School's move to the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa, registrations have significantly increased. The Inn is a AAA five-diamond resort, and one of the world's top resorts. It offers first-class accommodations, Spa Ojai, 220 acres of lush gardens, and more.

Schedule

Sunday, 10 March



3:30–5:30 p.m. Registration

6:30 p.m. First session of the School begins

Tuesday, 19 March



Noon Final session ends

Nearest Airports: SBA–Santa Barbara Airport (51 miles)

LAX–Los Angeles International Airport (86 miles)

Byron Katie has one job: to teach people how to end their suffering. Katie has been bringing The Work to millions of people around the world for more than twenty years through her website (where everything you need in order to do The Work is free), public events, weekend workshops, the nine-day School for The Work, and her 28-day residential Turnaround House program. Byron Katie is the author of three bestselling books: Loving What Is, I Need Your Love—Is That True?, and A Thousand Names for Joy; her other books are Question Your Thinking—Change the World, Peace in the Present Moment, Who Would You Be Without Your Story? and, for children, Tiger-Tiger, Is It True? For more information visit thework.com.

Contact Info:

Byron Katie International

805.444.5799

800.985.2843

registration(at)thework(dot)com

