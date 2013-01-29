Company Wins "Best Oriental Rug Cleaning, Upholstery and Carpet Care" from Angie's List

Four Seasons Rug, Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning and its division “Four Seasons Rug Care Studio,” was awarded the prestigious 2012 Super Service Award from Angie's List for its superior service in Oriental rug cleaning, upholstery and carpet care.

Four Seasons Rug, Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning and its division “Four Seasons Rug Care Studio,” located in Ventura, California, has received the coveted 2012 Super Service Award from Angie's List. Angie's List is a members-only website and organization, that compiles consumer ratings of local service companies and contractors in multiple cities across the United States.The award is given annually to approximately the top five percent of service companies who achieved and maintained a superior service rating on Angie's List throughout 2012.

This prestigious award is highly recognized by Angie's list members, as it reflects the company's focus on customer service and quality work. The company must maintain an average rating of "A" throughout the year to be eligible. The winners are allowed to display their “2012 Super Service Award" banner on their website, printed material and place of business. For 2012, Four Seasons Rug, Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning received three certificates, for the categories “Oriental Rug Cleaning,” “Upholstery Cleaning” and “Carpet Cleaning.”

Sylvie Lariviere-Traub, co-owner of Four Seasons Rug, Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning said, “Our company mission is to provide the most outstanding service experience ever, and we are honored to be recognized as being in the top five percent of local service companies. Our team is always thrilled to serve the community and also committed to excellence-not only with our superior cleaning systems but also through our customer service procedures and training ,” she continued. As a certified "Woolsafe Fabricare Specialist," Company President Dan Traub is proud to add, “our company is unique in the sense that we are the only one in Ventura County to provide personalized hand-washing service for fine rugs, with a full water immersion facility, and we are also experienced in dry cleaning of certain pieces. We also hold this area's local designation as “WoolSafe Certified Provider.” Four Seasons Rug, Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning and its division “The Rug Care Studio” are expert in Oriental rug, Persian rug and fine rug care and identification, including hand-repair of area rugs or Oriental rugs.

Four Seasons Rug, Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning. Inc.is a family-owned business with six employees, founded in January 2003. Dan Traub, President and WoolSafe Fabric Care Specialist, has been in the textile care industry for over 21 years.

Find out more by visiting their website http://www.venturarugspa.com, watching the demonstration video or by calling 805-642-4784.

About Four Seasons Rug, Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Inc.

Four Seasons Rug, Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning offers Oriental and fine rug cleaning, and carpet and upholstery care. The company is an IICRC certified firm (Institute of Inspection, Carpet and Restoration Certification) and a WoolSafe Certified Provider. The WoolSafe and IICRC symbols are the consumer's assurance that the firm they hire has pledged to provide highly qualified professionals to care for their fine rugs and furnishings and will deal with them with honesty and integrity. The company serves the whole Ventura County including Oxnard, Ventura, Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Moorpark, Simi Valley and Malibu.

