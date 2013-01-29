Skechers Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Woman Who Suffered Torn ACL Allegedly from Skechers Shape-Ups Toning Shoes, By Wright & Schulte LLC

Skechers Lawsuit Alleges Skechers Shape-up Toning Shoes Caused Torn ACL Tendon Injury After Plaintiff Wore Skechers Shape-Ups Toning Shoes During Daily Activities.

The nationwide products liability law firm of Wright & Schulte LLC has filed a Skechers Shape-Ups lawsuit on behalf of an Illinois woman who suffered a torn ligament, allegedly due to her use of Skechers Shape-Ups toning shoes. The torn tendon Skechers lawsuit, which was filed on October 16, 2012, in the Skechers Toning Shoe Product Liability Litigation (MDL 2308) currently underway in U. S. District Court, Western District of Kentucky, names Skechers USA Inc., Skechers USA Inc., II, and Skechers Fitness Group as defendants. (Case No. Case 3:13-cv-00019-TBR)

This Skechers lawsuit joins dozens more filed against Skechers in the MDL under U.S. District Court Judge Thomas B. Russell. Richard W. Schulte, a partner with Wright & Schulte LLC is a member of the Skechers Plaintiffs' Steering Committee for the Multidistrict Litigation, Skechers MDL #2308. The law firm encourages any consumer who believes they have been injured by Skechers Shape-Ups toning shoes to speak with one of the Skechers Shape-Ups toning shoe injury attorneys at Wright & Schulte LLC by calling 1-800-399-0795 or by visiting yourlegalhelp.com.

The torn ligament Skechers lawsuit alleges that because of the "rocker bottom" sole of Skechers toning shoes, the risks to consumers outweigh the absence of any benefit provided to the wearer. According to the complaint, the rocker bottom sole of the toning shoes was intentionally designed to create instability and change gait mechanics. However, the Skechers lawsuit claims that changing one's gait can and does cause chronic injuries including stress fractures, joint injuries, and tendon and ligament injuries. The Skechers lawsuit also alleges that because the shoes create instability, they can and do cause people to fall while wearing them. In spite of these risks, the Skechers lawsuit says that the company continues to market and promote the tone up shoes without performing safety testing.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff relied upon the many print and television advertisements that touted the benefits of Skechers Shape-Up toning shoes, including the purposed health benefits of wearing the shoes, and purchased the Skechers Shape-Up toning shoes around July 2011. The plaintiff says she wore the shoes during her daily activities until March 2011. On this date, as the plaintiff was stepping off a bleacher, the Skechers Shape-Ups toning shoes pronated inwards causing her to fall and experience excruciating pain. Soon thereafter, the plaintiff was in the care of her physician who discovered the plaintiff's ACL was torn. The plaintiff underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL. Following surgery, the plaintiff was required to attend physical therapy. Because of her injuries, the plaintiff alleges that she incurred significant medical expenses, could incur further medical expenses, and has suffered pain and mental anguish. The Skechers lawsuit also claims she lost wages because she was unable to work, and that her ability to earn money has been impaired.

[http://www.acefitness.org/getfit/studies/toningshoes072010.pdf"http://www.acefitness.org/getfit/studies/toningshoes072010.pdf

