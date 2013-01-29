Dominic Napolitano of Talson Capital Management Headlines Ivy Family Office Network Greenwich, CT Forum

Talson Capital Management's Managing Partner and CIO, Dominic Napolitano, discusses the “2013 Portfolio Allocations Environment” at the January 24th Ivy Family Office Network Forum.

Talson Capital Management's Managing Partner and CIO, Dominic Napolitano, headlined the Ivy Family Office Network Fairfield County Forum with a panel discussion on “2013 Portfolio Allocations.” The Forum was held on January 24 in Greenwich, CT.

According to Mr. Napolitano, “Long and short investing should be well suited to outperform in 2013. Correlations are at very low levels which play well for actively managed funds that can identify and benefit from idiosyncratic risk on both the long and short side. Opportunistic managers who are more tactical and nimble have a great environment ahead.

In addition, event-driven managers, especially those in the mid cap space where activity picked up in the double digits in 2012, should see a much bigger opportunity set going forward. Corporate cash balances remain high and we are seeing more share buy backs, M&A activity and restructurings. This coupled with the fact that investors have been fleeing equities in an effort to reach for yield over the last few years leads us to believe that long/short investing, primarily in global equities, should prove profitable.”

Other speakers on the panel included Steven MacNamara, Founder and Managing Member of Horizons West Capital Partners, Victoria Vysotina, Founder and CEO of VV Strategic Group and Amiel Goldberg, Managing Principal - Goldberg & Hohmann, LLC.

Mr. Napolitano went on to say that the industry is immensely diverse and the dispersion of returns between the top and bottom decile managers is quite wide. “We spend all of our time understanding the merits of each manager and how they fit in our portfolios. While looking for high, risk adjusted returns on both the long and short side, we also are looking for managers who have top down themes and risk management while building the portfolios from the bottom up.”

“While macro themes will continue to impact market fluctuations, managers are more accustomed to the volatility and looking through that to the underlying fundamentals of companies. At Talson we are invested in many of these managers. Our portfolios are built with capital preservation and meaningful upside capture in mind. ”

Dominic Napolitano is the founder and Managing Member of Talson Partners, LP. Prior to founding the Partnership, from 2001- 2009, Mr. Napolitano was employed by Soros Fund Management, one of the largest family offices in the world, where he was instrumental in building and overseeing the Quantum portfolio of external managers.

His work included reviewing thousands of investment managers from an investment, business, and operational perspective and extensive negotiation of terms, fees, and structures. From 1998-2001, Mr. Napolitano managed discretionary funds at Graham Capital Management and prior to that, from 1992-1998, Mr. Napolitano was employed by Tudor Investment Corporation in the capacity of researching, trading and managing proprietary capital.

Mr. Napolitano graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Middlebury College and spent part of his junior year studying finance at Columbia University.

The Ivy Family Office Network New York Forum is part of an ongoing dialogue with family offices to provide high-value education and information on trends for family office investing, structure and operational excellence. Attendees gain practical strategies and solutions to achieve both short and long-term objectives. The program features off-the-record, peer-to-peer discussions in a non-commercial setting, in-depth and highly interactive sessions.

