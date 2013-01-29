Adrian J. Adams, Esq. to Address Davis-Stirling Re-Write at Associa - Desert Resort Management's Board Member Event on January 30, 2013

Adrian J. Adams, Esq. principal of Adams Kessler PLC and creator/editor of Davis-Stirling.com will be a roundtable presenter at Associa Desert Resort Management's Board Member Event entitled, "Your Investment and Future in the Coachella Valley” being held at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage, California on January 30, 2013.

Adrian J. Adams will be a roundtable presenter at the Associa - Desert Resort Management's Board Member Event. The event will be held on January 30, 2013 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage, California from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The program entitled, "Your Investment and Future in the Coachella Valley" will include presentations from Larry Pothast, PCAM - Associa; Dr. Esmael Adibi, Professor, Director, A. Gary Anderson Center for Economic Research Chapman University, and; John Benoit, Riverside County Supervisor. Desert Resort Management invites you to enjoy an afternoon of shared knowledge, information and camaraderie with management professionals, attorneys, business partners and fellow homeowners.

Mr. Adam's will address the recently passed “rewrite” of the Davis-Stirling Act which was rewritten so as to simplify, reorganize and renumber the Act into Civil Code §§4000-6150. Adrian will focus on what board members can expect when it goes into effect in January 2014. Topics will include the new FHA guidelines, executive meetings, email communications, confidentiality, personnel/vendor contracts and insurance, and meeting minutes.

As a part of the Associa family, Desert Resort Management has a service-driven dedication to Five Star customer response, an unparalleled investment in employee education, and unrivaled success in residential and community association management. Associations and residents alike look to Desert Resort Management's value-added services, attention to detail and local expertise for continuous community improvement.

Adrian J. Adams, Esq. is the principal of Adams Kessler PLC, a law firm specializing in the representation of common interest developments throughout California. In addition to corporate and litigation work, Adrian is legal advisor on condominium law and smoke-free housing issues to the Technical Assistance Legal Center, a project of the Public Health Institute. He frequently speaks for industry organizations on homeowners association topics, including legal updates and board educational training programs. He serves as an expert witness on standards of care involving association boards and managers. Davis-Stirling.com, the award winning website and weekly newsletter with a subscriber base of over 14,000 were both created and are written by Adrian Adams.

Adams Kessler PLC is one of California's premier common interest development law firms. The firm represents a mixture of small and large homeowner, mixed-use, senior, commercial and recreational associations throughout California. Adams Kessler PLC focuses on providing its clients with exceptional legal services in a cost effective manner. Their attorneys are extremely knowledgeable about common interest development law and are well qualified to handle the myriad of legal issues faced by community associations and their directors. The firm also provides mediation services under the direction of retired judge and author of the Davis-Stirling Act, Honorable Lawrence W. Stirling (ret.).

To find out more or sign up for this seminar, please rsvp to RSVP@drminternet.com or call Jackie White at (760) 610-7708.

For more information on this subject or to schedule an interview with Adrian J. Adams, Esq., please contact Nathalie Ross at (800) 464-2817 or nathalie(at)davis-stirling(dot)com.

