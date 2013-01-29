Saint Joseph's University Launches New Interactive Infographic on the Prevalence, Requirements and Outlook for Teaching Students with Special Education Needs

As a fact finding source of information, Saint Joseph's University has created an interactive tool to give teachers a clear picture of the prevalence, requirements and outlook for teaching students with special education needs by state.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports many school districts are having trouble finding an adequate number of certified special education teachers*. Students with disabilities and learning impairments are routinely integrated into mainstream classrooms. This integration has increased the need for teachers to have additional skills to meet these students' educational, social, emotional and vocational needs.

As a fact finding source of information, Saint Joseph's University has created an interactive tool to give teachers a clear picture of the prevalence, requirements and outlook for teaching students with special education needs by state. This tool includes information such as:



Total students reported with disabilities

Top diagnosed disabilities

Annual compensation

Career outlook

State clearance requirements

To use this interactive tool, please visit http://online.sju.edu/teaching-students-with-special-education-needs-outlook-infographic.

