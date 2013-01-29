Prestige Luxury Car Rentals Atlanta Adds Mercedes Benz SL550 and 2013 Jeep Wrangler to Fleet

Prestige Luxury Car Rentals has added the 2013 Mercedes SL 550 and the 2013 Jeep Wrangler to its Atlanta fleet.

The all-new 2013 SL550 continues a 60-year-old tradition, combining sport, style and comfort with world class innovation.

The Mercedes SL550's driving dynamics are courtesy of the new direct injection engine, which is more powerful and economical than the outgoing generation. Other new features include the unique Frontbass system and the highly efficient Magic Vision Control. Mercedes engineers have also refined the operating mechanism for the roof and trunk lid; the roof now opens and closes completely in less than 20 seconds.

The 2013 Jeep Wrangler is one of the most fun-to-drive, off-road-capable Jeeps ever made. For open-air driving at the beach, on the trail or even the just on the street, the standard soft top can be folded down or the available hard top can be taken off, the doors can be removed and the windshield can be folded down.

The 2013 Wrangler Unlimited houses a powerful 3.6-liter Pentastar engine that delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque for a powerful ride, with surprisingly economical fuel efficiency of 21mpg on the highway. This engine was voted as one of Ward's 10 Best Engines for 2012, allowing drivers to adventure longer with its ability to travel almost 400 miles on a single tank of gas.

Jeeps are considered Trail Rated as they are tested in some of the toughest off-road areas in the world, like the Moab and Rubicon Trail. With a rugged yet refined interior with improved NVH (Noise, Vibration, Handling) to ensure a comfortable, quiet ride, new comfort features include new leather trip seats with embroidered stitching, an improved Premium Tire Pressure Monitoring System, illuminated cup holders, lighting in the foot well and a new auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated LED map lights. The 2013 Wrangler is also safe and secure with a number of advanced safety features to keep all occupants protected.

Prestige Atlanta is also offering 50 percent off the rental of a Cadillac Escalade through January 31.

Prestige staff members are available from 8 am to 8 pm daily at the Atlanta showroom. For more information about Prestige's fleet of exotic luxury and sports cars, visit the Prestige Atlanta Luxury Car Rentals website, follow the Prestige Facebook Page, or call 305.513.9711 (or toll free 1.888.513.9711).

About Prestige Luxury Car Rentals:

Since 2004, Prestige Luxury Car Rentals has been providing exotic luxury vehicles to customers seeking the ultimate car rental experience. Prestige's professional staff all share a genuine passion for the world's finest automobiles, and that passion translates to superior customer service with every rental. Making sure customers have fun and relish their dream car adventure is top priority.

In addition to its Miami base, Prestige Luxury Car Rentals has expanded its showroom locations to Orlando and Atlanta. The Orlando location services Northern and Central Florida, and the Atlanta branch services North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and (with some limitations) New Orleans.

All three locations offer a fleet of exotic luxury and sports cars including Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Hummer, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes Benz, Mini Cooper, Porsche and Rolls Royce.

