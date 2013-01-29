How to Choose a Major with Confidence: Career Key Updates Popular eBook for 2013

Youth and adults returning to school who want to choose a major with confidence now have an updated, complete resource: Match Up! Your Personality to College Majors 2013.

Youth and adults returning to school wanting to choose a major with confidence now have an updated resource: Match Up! Your Personality to College Majors 2013. Match Up! is one of Career Key's most popular PDF eBooks. It is the only up to date source with lists of majors by Holland personality type and step-by-step help for making a confident, successful education decision.

Written by nationally recognized counseling psychologist, Dr. Lawrence K . Jones, NCC, Match Up! helps people choose a major or training program that matches their personality and interests. The PDF eBook:



Shows college majors that fit one's strongest Holland personality types;

Lists and describes all majors and training programs in the U.S. and Canada, and

Shows how to find schools that offer specific majors and programs.

In the Career Key's eBookstore, an individual copy of Match Up! your Personality to College Majors costs $14.95; A special discount is given for purchasing the online Career Key career test and the Match Up! book together, for $20.00.

The Match Up! eBook, when used with the Career Key assessment that accurately measures Holland's six personality types, enables people to make a close personality-major match. Research shows this match leads to greater college success through:

Higher grades;

Greater persistence in the choice of major;

More timely graduation; and

Greater career satisfaction and higher salaries post graduation.

Recommended by counselors and career development professionals, the Match Up! eBook has 368 pages of majors and advice easily navigated with a “RIASEC Keypad” and bookmarks.

Dr. Jones also wrote Career Key's most downloaded free eBook called, “Choosing a College Major Based on Your Personality: What does the research say?” It helps students, parents and counselors learn about personality-major match research and how to take advantage of its findings.

About The Career Key®

Since 1997, Career Key has been the #1 Internet source for helping people choose careers and college majors. Advertising and registration-free, it offers a valid career test, information, and advice articles based on the best practices and science in the field.

