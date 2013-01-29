Host Merchant Services Announces Next-Day Funding Now Available

Next-Day Funding allows merchants to receive funds in half the current time. This may alleviate cash flow problems and free businesses to leverage resources more effectively.

Newark, DE based credit card processing company Host Merchant Services announced that they have added next-day funding to their already impressive line of services. Merchant services customers appreciate getting their deposits the next business day, as this is critical for funding payroll and inventory purchases for the week.

Merchants that accept credit cards can now expect funding for MasterCard, Visa, and Discover transactions by the next business day, rather than within 48-72 hours, as is customary for other processors. All HMS merchants may qualify. HMS long-term merchants will attain next-day funding, immediately upon request. For example, A merchant who currently has two day funding, would not see the money from a transaction processed at noon on a Monday, until Wednesday morning at the earliest, creating a 48-hour delay that could be the source of a merchants' cash flow dilemma.

Any merchant that processes with Host Merchant Services and batches, or settles their terminal regularly in the evening, will receive those funds in their bank account by the next business day. Batching is the end-of-day or end-of-shift process in which the merchant balances and submits transactions for clearing and settlement. This allows executives to make quicker business decisions that impact their bottom line, as well as increase cash flow for the business.

Merchants should beware however that not all next day funding programs are created equal. While many credit card processing companies claim to offer next day funding, merchant account providers have different capabilities and requirements resulting in very different times for fund dispersal.

“Merchant cash flow is essential to sustaining and growing any business. We are very excited to be able to offer this service to all of our valued customers.” said Host Merchant Services CEO, Lou Honick.

Next day funding can benefit particular types of merchants like restaurants, principally when it comes to those that have heavy weekend volumes. For these merchants, next day funding can help them gain their weekend proceeds faster so they can be used to fund payroll and inventory purchases for the week. These restaurants would get their deposit for Friday, Saturday and Sunday activity on Monday instead of Tuesday, which is a very big cash flow benefit.

Host Merchant Services is always looking for ways to make it easier and more convenient to do business as well as provide added value in accelerating the growth of companies. With next day funding HMS is enabling small business owners to improve their cash flow with faster funding of dollars earned through credit card sales. This corresponds with HMS's ongoing goal to provide quality payment transactions solutions at the best price to merchants across the United States.

In addition to increasing a merchant's cash flow, Host Merchant Services offers guaranteed savings with the best possible rate to increase a merchant's profitability. The company also offers a free machine and supplies, as well as absolutely no hidden fees.

About Host Merchant Services

