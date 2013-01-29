Energy consumers will soon begin to see more and more conservation-awareness campaigns on their favorite social media outlets—a development that has won praise from Dennis DeGrazia.

Campaigns to boost environmental awareness and encourage responsible, green living are hardly anything new—but according to one recent report, these conservation-awareness endeavors are about to become more prominent than ever, making their way onto popular social media outlets and engaging consumers more directly. The report notes the efforts of a company called ComEd, which intends to roll out a variety of social media and user engagement initiatives, all in an effort to educate energy consumers about ways to become more energy efficient. The report has won the attention, and the praise, of Dennis DeGrazia.

A long-time contractor and energy efficiency authority, Dennis DeGrazia currently serves as the Director of Operations at Construction Energy Services (CES), in Boston. In this capacity, DeGrazia works to retrofit multi-family dwellings in low-income areas around the city, making these facilities more energy-efficient and ultimately enabling major monthly utility savings. Dennis DeGrazia is passionate about the role of education within the energy efficiency movement, and he has issued a new press statement, celebrating the ComEd endeavors.

“Education is key,” remarks Dennis DeGrazia. “The population as a whole needs to be given a road map as to how to become more energy efficient, and that comes from being educated. Once they have an understanding of how certain changes in the way they live can lead to energy savings, folks can make the necessary adjustments to their building envelope, tapping into their newfound knowledge. In short, this will make a significant impact on their consumption of energy, and homeowners and property owners will see significant results on their monthly energy bills.”

Meanwhile, ComEd has expressed its own enthusiasm at the prospect of taking energy education to social media sites, heralding social networking as an “untapped resource in this realm.”

ComEd is also resolute in saying that consumers typically care a great deal about energy efficiency, citing a survey in which 92 percent of homeowners claim to have a real desire to become more efficient in their home energy use. The trouble is that many homeowners are unclear on the best practices for doing so, which is where these educational endeavors come into play.

The company says technology is one of the keys to boosting energy efficiency, noting that smart meters and even LED light bulbs can go a long way toward helping consumers become more energy-savvy. Social networking is also heralded as an important technology in this field, because consumer engagement is ultimately imperative for energy efficiency to gain widespread acceptance.

Dennis DeGrazia endorses this philosophy, and voices his own support of ComEd and other initiatives to facilitate a wider public discourse about the importance of energy conservation and green living.

ABOUT:

Dennis DeGrazia is a former contractor and current Director of Operations for Construction Energy Services, Inc. (CES). His current role in in retrofitting multi-family dwellings throughout the Boston area, seeking to improve energy efficiency. DeGrazia is a long-time authority on weatherization, energy conservation, and green design.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370912.htm