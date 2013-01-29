Precision Office Furniture Installation Completes Installation Project for Federal-Mogul

Office furniture installer Precision completes installation project for Federal-Mogul Corporation

Precision, a St. Louis office furniture installation company, has recently completed an installation project for Federal-Mogul, an international automotive supplier that engineers, manufactures, designs, and distributes technologies meant to reduce emissions, improve fuel economy, and augment vehicle safety.

Precision installed 142 Knoll workstations, added conference room furniture, private offices, and ancillary furniture. In spite of the delays in the construction process, the company was able to stay on schedule and finish the installation process in due time. The project was superbly executed and the Michigan based furniture dealer managed to provide excellent services to Federal-Mogul. The attention to detail, vast experience in the field, and professionalism exceeded the expectations of the esteemed customer. Precision operates locally as well as internationally, and they're services are of the highest quality.

Executive vice president of Precision, John Kiel mentions that “our reputation for exceeding our customer's expectations draws out-of-state recognition as well as local.”The St. Louis office moving company offers both non-union and union installation services, reconfigurations and office furniture installations, equipment, commercial, educational, library, and healthcare furniture installation.

With over 27 years of experience in the field, Precision has had hundreds of nationwide as well as local projects to complete. The company's team consists of an experienced management-level team with a plethora of skills. They're offering highly-coordinated, seamless, and cost-effective office furniture services for clients worldwide.

About Precision Office Furniture Installation:

