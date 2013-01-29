Bliss Baby & Maternity.com Offers Diaper Bags for Dads

Give the gift of a diaper bag to the new dad to be.

Bliss Baby & Maternity has all the latest fashionable diaper bags from Ju Ju Be and is now offering a "Daddy Diaper Bag". Hot daddy diaper bags belong on a hot dad. Most people probably know one of those…get a great messenger or sleek hip bag. The man with the baby will be ever so manly.

More and more today, there are stay at home dads and hands on dads that are taking the kids out and about on their own. They don't want to carry the pink flowered diaper bag that goes with mom when she goes out; men need their own manly diaper bags to take with them.

Being out with a baby is like starring in an action-adventure movie: Will you be able to find a clean pacifier with one hand before the baby starts to cry? Can you fold down the changing table in the gas station restroom and set up for business without letting baby or diaper bag touch the filthy floor? The right bag can make you a hero in just about any situation.

It should fit everything needed to take care of a baby to include the emergency diaper and wet wipes. Besides diapers, it'll tote baby's extra clothes, snacks, and toys. Since it will be taken everywhere you take baby, consider one large enough to hold some of dad's stuff too. Many feature sections to hold an iPod, wallet, cell phone and more. Many bags, such as the Be Hip for Ju Ju Be, have specially designated areas for a cell phone, wallet and keys–helping to make sure they stay dry and the bag stays organized. The bag even features a place to stash a laptop for taking the bag to work or when toting the laptop for any other reason.

Some parents find a structured tote like a laptop bag works well. But bags designed for hauling baby paraphernalia usually have more pockets--some up to 14. Plus they usually come standard with a washable diaper-change pad, insulated bottle pockets, compartments for baby wipes, and lightly padded shoulder straps. Purchasing the Ju Ju Be Hip bag in Timber will allow a manly bag that includes all the things for baby inside and no one will know it's a diaper bag being toted.

A man or a woman could carry this bag but men don't want to carry the flowery pink bag when they go out. Separate bags can be had if need be but keep your partner in mind when making a selection. Get two bags if an agreement cannot be met.

