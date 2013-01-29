High Plains Bison Discontinues Online Sales of Buffalo Meat — NebraskaBison.com Poised as Alternative Provider

Large distributor of bison meat closes online store, effective Feb. 1 - shoppers searching for alternative providers.

High Plains Bison, a large distributor of bison meat based out of Denver, Colorado, has announced it will soon be closing its online shop. In an email message to their customers Friday evening, High Plains Bison stated: “Thank you for your support and patronage of High Plains Bison… starting February 1, 2013, you will no longer be able to buy our products online.” The same message was also posted on the company's Facebook page, Twitter account and is displayed on the home page of the High Plains Bison website.

A quick visit to the company's online store shows that they have already run out of many popular bison products – including both Bison Burgers and Bison Filets – ahead of their February 1st deadline. However, according to their posts, customers may be able to continue to purchase leftover stock over the phone until it is sold out.

Other than to continue to be available through “grocery stores, restaurants and other purveyors of premium meats” High Plains Bison has not made known its reason for choosing to discontinue their online sales program.

Shoppers searching for an alternative all natural bison meat online provider might choose to visit NebraskaBison.com which offers a large selection of premium bison meat shipped direct to consumers.

About NebraskaBison.com

NebraskaBison.com supplies all natural, dry aged bison meat to grocers, restaurants and direct to consumers through their online store. All bison are raised humanely and respectfully and without the use of growth hormones, steroids or antibiotics. NebraskaBison.com is based out of Adams, Nebraska.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370777.htm