Tactical Gear Supplier, Wilderness Tactical, Signs New Dealers; Products Now Available in Modesto, CA and Ann Arbor, MI

California Shooting Sports and Ann Arbor Arms become the newest dealers to carry acclaimed lineup of tactical gear from Wilderness Tactical Products.

Two new companies, California Shooting Sports and Ann Arbor Arms, join Wilderness Tactical's over 200 dealers nationwide. Both companies are dedicated to the safety and well being of their neighborhoods and offer a wide variety of courses ranging from beginners gun information to emergency medical care.

Based on the motto “Safety through Education and Training,” California Shooting Sports provides 10 shooting ranges and a large retail area providing the necessities for shooting sports and gun owners.

Ann Arbor Arms is a family company; owners Bill and Holli Ponin opened their store with both the seasoned gun carrier and the average citizen in mind, so that all citizens can protect themselves and their families from harm.

All Wilderness Tactical products are proudly produced in the U.S.A. and have been regularly used by the military, law enforcement and general public for 30 years. The Phoenix-based company boasts a large group of loyal customers, who swear by Wilderness's quality of long lasting products available for purchase on their website.

“We are excited to welcome Ann Arbor Arms and California Shooting Sports to our growing network. I am confident our products will be a great addition to their retail stores,” said President of Wilderness Tactical Products Ralph Holzhaus.

About Wilderness Tactical Products:

Wilderness Tactical Products, L.L.C. was founded in 1981 to fill the needs of people who demanded durable, high-quality equipment. Their products have been tested from the icy mountain peaks of South America to the blistering Sonoran desert for nearly 30 years and they have proven themselves time and again. Wilderness Tactical Products' branded products have consistently been favorites of serious outdoors people, mountain climbers, search and rescue, American Pistol Institute and Gunsite personnel, as well as armed military, intelligence, police, instruction and civilian professionals around the world. For additional information please call 1-800-775-5650 or visit http://www.TheWilderness.com

XXX

Business contact:

Sam Dezonia

602-242-4945

Media contact:

Jason W. Jantzen

Phoenix Marketing Associates

http://www.phoenixmarketingassociates.com

602-282-0202

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370769.htm