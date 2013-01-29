Portable Raspberry Pi-to-Go Mini PC: Parts-People's Nathan Morgan Bakes a 3D Printed Recipe & "How To" Guide With Files

Parts-People publishes details & open-source 3D printer STL files that consumers need to make a Raspberry Pi-to-Go Mini computer.

Parts-People.com provides information on how to build a portable Raspberry Pi mini-PC with details published in a "do-it-yourself how-to-guide" titled: Mobile Raspberry Pi Computer: Build your own portable Pi-to-Go.

Conceived as an open-source project, Parts-People.com's President Nathan Morgan said he just wanted to see "if it was possible to make an ultra portable, mobile Raspberry Pi that you can take to-go"; and continued, "....because this is an open source project I wanted to show you everything, including how to build one yourself: I will even provide links to the parts I needed to purchase and the 3D printer STL files to print your own case".

The Raspberry Pi-to-Go guide includes information that members of the do-it-yourself 3D printer "maker community" will find to be indispensable. That do-it-yourself guide demonstrates how to source the needed parts, and provides information on the cost of acquiring them. More importantly, it also links to open-source 3D STL files that are needed for replicating exact copies of the Parts-People.com Raspberry Pi-to-Go design, and also provides numerous photographic images that are helpful to builders.

Sections of interest include:

LCD Screen

Battery Pack

Internal Powered Hub

Extended Storage

Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Operating System

Keyboard & Touch-pad Mouse

Overall Specs

3D Printed Case

Where to buy the parts

Schematic

More Pictures

