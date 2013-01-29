Bella Vita to Exhibit at the Chicago International Housewares Show

Bella Vita Bags will be presenting their line of gourmet gift bags and olive oil gift bags at the Chicago International Housewares show in March.

Bella Vita, a family run gourmet gift bag company out of Phoenix Arizona will be launching its spring and summer collection at the Chicago International Housewares Show at the McCormick Center from March 2 – 5, 2013.

Among some of its newest items that will be displayed at the International Housewares Show are decorative freezable wine bags and beer bags, woven paper gift bags, as well as spiraling bottle nets that work as a bottle carrier or trivet and a new leather wine purse summer line.

Bella Vita is a Phoenix, AZ based company that specializes in providing unique gift packaging and products for the wine and gourmet food industry. Packaging includes wine gift bags and boxes made of handmade paper, printed papers, jute, wood, leather and more. Their gourmet gift bags are alternatives to the traditional gift basket. Bella Vita's two and three bottle bags accommodate olive oils, vinegars, sauces, salsas, jams, coffees and a multitude of other gourmet foods.

