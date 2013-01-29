5'5 Dunker Brandon Todd's Recent Interview with the Greatist

Todd talks about http://www.brandontodd.tv, his iPhone app Flytright, his story, and a day in the life.

Brandon Todd was recently interviewed by Shana Lebowitz of Greatist, an online fitness source for the young, savvy, and social.

Shana got the hometown hero to open up about his new app FlytRight, his challenges, his drive, and the dedication it took to train his body to dunk a basketball and become an inspiration to others.

Regarding his education and training Brandon tell Shana, "When I was in college [I had an] exercise science and kinesiology professor. She knew nothing about sports [but] she knew about muscles and how they worked. I remember talking to her about the muscles and how to jump and she said, “Well why don't you look up old Russian [weight lifters]? They're all big and fat; they're all short; but when they celebrate they jump really high off the ground because of their lifting technique.” I researched [the lifting techniques] and I learned how to do some of them. And then next thing you know, my sophomore year of college, I could do anything. I could put my face on the backboard; I could bite the middle of the net with my teeth." Most of what he has learned, Brandon put into an beautiful iPhone app FlytRight in the iTunes Store.

Brandon has been fortunate throughout his high school and college basketball career. He's gotten the chance to play alongside great athletes such as Lebron James, Kevin Martin, Omni Smith, Danny Gibson and many others. He was first team all-Ohio with Lebron, and lost the illustrious title of Mr. Basketball to him. More can be found on his website or his wikipedia page. But when Shana asked about his favorite athlete, Todd smiled and said "Oh my goodness, I feel so corny to even say it, but Michael Jordan. You kidding me? Greatest basketball player of all time. [He had] determination, self-discipline."

Brandon often says that his NBA dream was a tough road because at his size, it's still too challenging against 6'5 to 7 footers. But his training is especially beneficial to those that are 5'8 to 6'3. That size range can gain an incredible competitive advantage with his teachings. Maybe your goal is to be a great high school player, maybe it's to get into a great college program, or simply to go to college on scholarship. And many of you will try to make it into the NBA. Give yourself an advantage that can change your life.

He rounds out the interview with Shana by giving the readers a great eating plan and one of his daily fitness routines.

