University of Saint Mary Announces New Web Address for Online Programs

The University of Saint Mary has adopted a shorter, more user-friendly URL for its online programs that fits with the main campus site structure. The site can be found on the Web at online.stmary.edu.

Today, web addresses are important communication and marketing tools. The new URL aligns with the university's efforts to market its online programs to individuals who may not be familiar with the institution. The new URL is also optimized for search engines, making the site easier for visitors to find when conducting an Internet search.

The new address is currently live. Visitors who type in the old address will be automatically redirected to online.stmary.edu.

Visitors to the site can still find information about the mission and history of the university, admissions guidelines, financial aid requirements and details about the three degree programs that are available in the online format.

The online RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing gives registered nurses the chance to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing while they continue to work. Accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the program emphasizes the five C's of caring, as defined by Sister Simon Roach: commitment, conscience, competence, compassion and confidence.

Certified teachers learn to inspire students and improve classroom performance for grades P-12 with the online Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Saint Mary. Coursework emphasizes educational theory and research, techniques for meeting the needs of students with varied learning styles and strategies for evaluating learning goals.

USM's Catholic mission and core values are threaded throughout the curriculum of the online MBA degree, which is designed to produce ethical leaders with advanced business expertise relevant to the global marketplace. Students can choose from six concentrations to tailor their studies to their career aspirations and interests: Finance, Health Care Management, Enterprise Risk Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing and Advertising Management and General Management.

To learn more about the University of Saint Mary and its online programs, please visit the new URL: online.stmary.edu.

About the University of Saint Mary:

The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The University of Saint Mary main campus is located at 4100 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, Kan. USM's Overland Park Campus, near 115th and Pflumm, offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs. The university also offers online programs. Visit http://www.stmary.edu for more information.

